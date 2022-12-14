Read full article on original website
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
NXT Star Medically Cleared For In Ring Return
Quincy was last seen on WWE television on the October 25th episode of NXT when he accompanied Shotzi to the ring for her match against Lash Legend. The Super Diva was also co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Since then, Quincy Elliott hasn’t been seen on television. Recently, Quincy Elliot...
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/16/22
AEW Rampage (12/16/22):. Jon Moxley defeats Sammy Guevara: Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara has a competitive match that saw Sammy hit the paradigm shift on Moxley, and followed up with a Swanton but Moxley kicked out. Sammy tried for a Spanish Fly but Moxley reversed it into a bulldog choke and Sammy passed out. Moxley picked up the win, but Adam Page interrupted after and it turned into another big brawl!
STARDOM Results (12/17/22)
STARS (Hanan, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) def. Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death, Saki Kashima & Rina) Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natusko Tora) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM &...
Dax Harwood Reveals Brutal Bruising From Final Battle
At ROH Final Battle, FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Briscoes, in the third match of their trilogy. It was truly a blood war from start to finish, as fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the match. In the end,...
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
Freelance Deck The Halls With Balls Of Fury Results (12/16/22)
Freelance Wrestling held its Deck The Halls With Balls of Fury event on December 16 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Storm Grayson def. Angel Escalera and Chico Suave and Ezio Orlandi and Sean Galway and...
Ilia Topuria Doesn’t See UFC Booking Him Vs. Paddy Pimblett Anytime Soon, Would Love To Fight Brian Ortega Next
Ilia Topuria would love nothing more than to fight Paddy Pimblett inside of the UFC octagon. Although the rivals have now been booked on the same fight cards on two occasions, Topuria isn’t sure that’s on purpose. He believes his run-ins with Pimblett may be incidental rather than on purpose.
Demand Lucha A Very Merry Lucha Christmas Results (12/15/22)
Demand Lucha held its A Very Merry Lucha Christmas event on December 15 from Parkdale Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Championship: Los Medicos (Medico One & Medico Two) (w/ Dr. Zoknov) (c)...
MLW Continuing With Lawsuit Against WWE
MLW is moving forward with their WWE lawsuit. As first noted by PW Insider, Judge Edward J. Davila scheduled a conference yesterday to discuss a trial date for the case between MLW and WWE. Currently, the conference date is scheduled September 7, 2023 in San Jose, California. Davila also ruled that all amended pleadings in the lawsuit are due on February 13, 2023. Back on December 7th, MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery, which usually takes place after the amended pleadings are submitted.
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/16/22 – Intercontinental And Women’s Tag Title Matches And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a large one as both the Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are set to be defended on tonight’s show. You can see the full advertised show for tonight below. – Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
Spoilers For WWE NXT 12/20 And 12/27
WWE held NXT tapings on December 14th at the WWE Performance Center. The matches will air on the December 20th and December 27th episodes of NXT. The spoilers (courtesy of F4WOnline) are below. NXT Spoilers For 12/20 (Taped On 12/14) Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) def. Axiom; Axiom hit a...
NXT Live From Fort Pierce, FL Results (12/16/22)
NXT held a live event on December 16 from the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. You can read the full results below. – Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) def. Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. – Dijak def. Hank Walker. – Edris Enofe & Malik Blade...
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac Officially Rebooked To Headline UFC Vegas 68
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac will be given another shot at headlining a UFC card. Lewis and Spivac will meet at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC APEX. The event was initially targeted to take place in Seoul, South Korea, but that is no longer the case.
Mandy Rose “Was In Good Spirits” Before Dropping NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE the day after she lost the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Since then, an onslaught of viral messages have called for WWE to re-hire her. Fightful Select have now reported some backstage details regarding this week’s NXT. It was reported that the situation was treated in a hasty manner, but Mandy Rose was in good spirits.
