Salt Lake City, UT

hotnewhiphop.com

Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard

The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events

NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Magic Extend Winning Streak to Four with Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Hawks

For just the 11th time in team history and first time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures, including Bol Bol who had 21 points, as Orlando notched its fourth straight victory with Wednesday’s 135-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Amway Center to complete a five-game homestand.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2022

New Orleans (18-9) will look to start a new winning streak Thursday night, playing the second game of a “baseball series” against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Wednesday’s injury report for Pelicans-Jazz, which added Jose...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Hornets’ Offense Excels, Defense Gets Picked Apart In OT Loss To Detroit

Ball Double-Doubles in Return from 11-Game Absence, Charlotte Drops 6th Straight Outing. The much-anticipated return of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball gave the Charlotte Hornets an offensive spark they’ve desperately needed the past few weeks. But while the points were flying left and right, the defense was lagging far, far behind in the team’s 141-134 overtime home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Indianapolis Recorder

Trading Turner is business, not personal for the Pacers

If I live to be 100 I’ll never forget when a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone told James Caan portraying his older brother Santino in the epic movie “The Godfather” that eliminating their adversaries was nothing personal, but yet just business for their family. Unlike the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

By the Numbers Presented by Betway: Success at Home

The Cavaliers are off to a strong start while playing inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Here are some numbers from the friendly confines before a season-long home stand tips off... .875 … Cavs winning percentage at home, tied with Golden State for top mark in the NBA. 5-0 … Cavs...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Brotherly Love, Hometown Molded Malik Monk Into Who He Is Today

Learning the game from his star-athlete brother and earning his stripes at a hallowed local park instilled a competitiveness in the Kings guard that has driven him to NBA success. On the outdoor basketball courts known locally as ‘The Woodz,’ where by night, grown men, sometimes three or four times...
LEPANTO, AR
NBA

Looking back at the history of NBA Mexico games

For 30 years, the NBA has played games in Mexico and a new matchup in the country is afoot. The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will square off in Mexico City on Dec. 17 (5 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in the first of two Global Games this season and the 12th regular-season contest hosted by the country.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Knicks (12.14.2022)

The Bulls (11-15) return home after dropping a heartbreaking overtime thriller to the Hawks, 123-122 in Atlanta on Sunday. Tonight Chicago hosts the New York Knicks (14-13) for the first time this season. Due to a quirk in the schedule, the Knicks are sticking around town for a couple of days, as the teams will meet up again on Friday at the United Center. Then next week on Friday, December 23rd, the Bulls travel to Gotham City to close the book on the season series at Madison Square Garden. Last year the longtime rivals tipped-off four times with each winning twice – once at home and once on the road.
CHICAGO, IL

