Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard
The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul
Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Chris Paul to become an HBCU graduate on Friday
Future hall of fame guard Chris Paul has been a supporter of HBCUs for a long time. Friday he will become a graduate of one. The post Chris Paul to become an HBCU graduate on Friday appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
"Best Defensive Game Of The Season" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over New Orleans
Utah assumed it wouldn't be easy with New Orleans in town. After all, the Pelicans had surged to first place in the Western Conference over the past few weeks, riding a seven-game win streak and 12 of their past 14. Although it wasn't easy, the Jazz made it look that...
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Source: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping official
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined $23,020 by the NFL for bumping an official, sources told ESPN. Jeudy said Wednesday he knew a fine was coming for his outburst.
Magic Extend Winning Streak to Four with Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Hawks
For just the 11th time in team history and first time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures, including Bol Bol who had 21 points, as Orlando notched its fourth straight victory with Wednesday’s 135-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Amway Center to complete a five-game homestand.
SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2022
New Orleans (18-9) will look to start a new winning streak Thursday night, playing the second game of a “baseball series” against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Wednesday’s injury report for Pelicans-Jazz, which added Jose...
Hornets’ Offense Excels, Defense Gets Picked Apart In OT Loss To Detroit
Ball Double-Doubles in Return from 11-Game Absence, Charlotte Drops 6th Straight Outing. The much-anticipated return of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball gave the Charlotte Hornets an offensive spark they’ve desperately needed the past few weeks. But while the points were flying left and right, the defense was lagging far, far behind in the team’s 141-134 overtime home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Trading Turner is business, not personal for the Pacers
If I live to be 100 I’ll never forget when a young Al Pacino as Michael Corleone told James Caan portraying his older brother Santino in the epic movie “The Godfather” that eliminating their adversaries was nothing personal, but yet just business for their family. Unlike the...
Brittney Griner vows return to WNBA, help for detained Americans
Brittney Griner left the military medical facility where she spent the past week on Friday, heading to Arizona to try
By the Numbers Presented by Betway: Success at Home
The Cavaliers are off to a strong start while playing inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Here are some numbers from the friendly confines before a season-long home stand tips off... .875 … Cavs winning percentage at home, tied with Golden State for top mark in the NBA. 5-0 … Cavs...
Brotherly Love, Hometown Molded Malik Monk Into Who He Is Today
Learning the game from his star-athlete brother and earning his stripes at a hallowed local park instilled a competitiveness in the Kings guard that has driven him to NBA success. On the outdoor basketball courts known locally as ‘The Woodz,’ where by night, grown men, sometimes three or four times...
Looking back at the history of NBA Mexico games
For 30 years, the NBA has played games in Mexico and a new matchup in the country is afoot. The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will square off in Mexico City on Dec. 17 (5 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in the first of two Global Games this season and the 12th regular-season contest hosted by the country.
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Knicks (12.14.2022)
The Bulls (11-15) return home after dropping a heartbreaking overtime thriller to the Hawks, 123-122 in Atlanta on Sunday. Tonight Chicago hosts the New York Knicks (14-13) for the first time this season. Due to a quirk in the schedule, the Knicks are sticking around town for a couple of days, as the teams will meet up again on Friday at the United Center. Then next week on Friday, December 23rd, the Bulls travel to Gotham City to close the book on the season series at Madison Square Garden. Last year the longtime rivals tipped-off four times with each winning twice – once at home and once on the road.
