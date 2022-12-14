Read full article on original website
Related
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
TPG Telecom Australia becomes the latest victim to Cyber Attack
Every week or month a company in Australia is falling prey to cyber attack and the latest to add to the list is TPG Telecom LTD. According to the sources reporting to our Cybersecurity Insiders, hackers accessed about 15k emails related to corporate customers that can prove as a serious threat in near future.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – DECEMBER 16, 2022
The rise of new ransomware gangs, and cyberattacks on Uber and California’s Department of Finance make headlines this week. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of December 16, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. UK Government Sets New Standards for App Security. The UK government has...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Anomali Delivers Enhanced Solutions and Capabilities that Enable Organizations to More Accurately and Efficiently Defend Against Cyberattacks
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, today unveiled new capabilities to extend an organization’s visibility across their entire internal and external digital footprint with an integrated risk assessment that protects against potential attacks. With this quarterly platform update, Anomali introduced its Attack Surface Management solution and new capabilities that continue to deliver the most relevant, actionable intelligence about adversaries and the necessary tools Security Operation Centers (SOC) need to predict and protect against current and future attacks.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Money Lending apps are having hidden spying malware
Money Lending apps that are in great demand in this Christmas season are found spying on their users to steal personal data to later threaten victims with certain blackmailing tactics. A study made by ZIMPERIUM zLabs has detected this malicious activity of stealing personal info from personal devices to blackmail individuals.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Apple offers new data security protections on iPhones
Apple iPhone users using iOS 16.2 will get some exclusive data safety features even if their respective iCloud accounts experience data breaches. Yes, what you’ve read is right! The company has expanded its end-to-end encryption to 23 of iCloud data categories that include cloud backups, notes, and photos along with Apple Music Sing, and Freeform.
Comments / 0