Michael Douglas Pens Loving Birthday Tribute To Rarely-Seen Son Cameron: 'With My Love & Admiration'

Cameron Douglas ' birthday calls for celebration! Michael Douglas ' son with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker , just turned 44 on Tuesday, December 13, and to celebrate, the famous actor and his new wife shared loving tributes on social media.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Cameron's 44th lap around the sun, Michael shared a photo of the father-son duo at a red carpet event, in which he captioned: "Happy birthday Cameron! With my love and admiration, here’s to your great new year!"

He signed the heartfelt post with, "Love, Dad."

Cameron, who is also an actor, gushed: "Thank you Dad," in the comments section along with a kiss emoji. Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones , also commented, "Happy Bday!!!!!❤️."

Meanwhile, Cameron's step-mother — who shares 22-year-old son Dylan and 19-year-old daughter Carys with Michael — also took to her respective social media page to celebrate the special day. Sharing two photos, one of which featured the stepmother-son duo and another of just the birthday boy, the Wednesday actress wrote: "Happy Birthday to my amazing stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas Love you always Cam❤️."

The Hollywood power couple's posts for Cameron come almost two years after he was freed more than a year early from supervised release following his years-long prison sentence.

A Manhattan judge ruled in February 2021 that Douglas' son, who spent years in prison after his conviction on drug charges, earned the early release after changing "his life trajectory" by getting clean and sober since he got out of prison in 2016.

Cameron was arrested in 2009 in Manhattan's Gansevoort Hotel for selling large amounts of meth and cocaine over a three-year period. After being sentenced in 2010, he reportedly served seven years in prison, two of which were in solitary confinement.

Since his prison release, Cameron has stayed out of the public eye, aside from penning an autobiography, titled Long Way Home: A Memoir of Fame, Family, and Redemption , about his spiral into addiction and prison time.

Since getting clean, Cameron has only briefly touched on where he stands with his loved ones after his increasingly erratic behavior estranged him from his family and derailed his career as an actor.

"I feel really good about where things are going. I had a son — he's a great little guy. He brings a level of peace to this household," Cameron said last year, per a news publication, of his son, Ryder , with Viviane Thibes . "I’m just feeling very grateful for where I am in my life. The relationship with my family is in the best place it’s every been in."

Cameron and Viviane also share young daughter Lua Izzy .

