Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
koze.com
Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)
CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus
PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
‘Everyone has an opinion’: Legal experts weigh in as U of I murder investigation intensifies
MOSCOW, ID. — Justice for the four University of Idaho students killed may look different because of how many eyes are on the case. It’s now been over a month since four U of I students were stabbed to death. Local, national and even international media outlets swarmed the college town, with some still being in Moscow three weeks later....
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
‘We just want this person found’: Moscow murder victim’s family fears video evidence is disappearing
The Goncalves family is concerned critical video evidence could be disappearing as more time goes by with the case unsolved.
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
Comments / 0