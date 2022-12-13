Read full article on original website
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Buchanan Co. Sheriff foresees challenges with legalization of marijuana
As of December 8, it’s now lawful for people ages 21 and older in the state of Missouri to possess and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri has become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Excelsior Springs student injured in hit-and-run after getting off school bus
This is the second time in just two days that a child was struck by a vehicle in the Kansas City area after getting off a school bus and the driver of that vehicle left the scene.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
Independence police looking for driver that struck child getting off school bus
Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver that struck a child getting off a school bus Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
northwestmoinfo.com
Sheriff Fish Provides Update on Clinton County Law Enforcement Tax
PLATTSBURG, MO – Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish issued an update on the law enforcement tax which was implemented on April 1st of this year. Sheriff Fish says the starting wage for Deputies is now $43,200 compared to $25,000 five years ago. Communications Officers wages have gone up from $22,100 to $39,500 and Detention Officers now make $37,500 compared to $26,300 five years ago. Fish says Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wages are competitive with neighboring agencies, allowing them to attract high-quality candidates and improve employee retention rates.
Child hit will exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Second phase of construction work on I-435 in KCMO starts Tuesday
Beginning on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., crews will shift into the second phase of the bridge expansion joint replacements on westbound I-435 between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd Street in KCMO.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
KMBC.com
Residents frustrated with long lines to pay property taxes after increase
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, residents are lining up to pay their property taxes before the end of the year. But many are frustrated by more than just their bill. Those lines? They're longer than usual. Visiting the Jackson County Collections Department website for information on your personal...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Hurt In One-Vehicle Accident
A Richmond woman was left with minor injuries Tuesday evening after her vehicle went off road and struck a ditch. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Richmond resident Mauricia K. Camp was driving a 2007 Hyundai Azera on Missouri Route 10east of Carroll County Road 101 at 6:02 P.M. when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.
KCTV 5
Gary Lee Jackman, 1980s ‘Westport Rapist,’ up for parole Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Lee Jackman, known as the “Westport Rapist,” is now up for parole. His hearing is Thursday, Dec. 15. At least one survivor of his crimes said that’s not appropriate. Jackman is serving 11 life sentences at the Jefferson City Correctional Center...
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
kttn.com
Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond
A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
KMBC.com
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Lenexa
LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas, Police Department says a Johnson County teen was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday. Officers were called to Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle. Investigators said the...
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes sale of 208-unit multifamily property in Missouri
Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales office brokered the sale of Jefferson Park East. The 208-unit multifamily property, built in 1987, is located at 1220 Missouri Court in Liberty, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the Kansas City-based seller, Maxus Properties, in the transaction. Jefferson Park...
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
