ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sheriff Fish Provides Update on Clinton County Law Enforcement Tax

PLATTSBURG, MO – Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish issued an update on the law enforcement tax which was implemented on April 1st of this year. Sheriff Fish says the starting wage for Deputies is now $43,200 compared to $25,000 five years ago. Communications Officers wages have gone up from $22,100 to $39,500 and Detention Officers now make $37,500 compared to $26,300 five years ago. Fish says Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wages are competitive with neighboring agencies, allowing them to attract high-quality candidates and improve employee retention rates.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Woman Hurt In One-Vehicle Accident

A Richmond woman was left with minor injuries Tuesday evening after her vehicle went off road and struck a ditch. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Richmond resident Mauricia K. Camp was driving a 2007 Hyundai Azera on Missouri Route 10east of Carroll County Road 101 at 6:02 P.M. when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.
RICHMOND, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
kttn.com

Single-car crash in rural Carroll County injures resident of Richmond

A resident of Richmond received minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Carroll County, east of County Road 101. Twenty-one-year-old Mauricia Camp was taken by EMS to the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. The westbound car traveled off Highway 10, the car was overcorrected causing it...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas, Police Department says a Johnson County teen was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday. Officers were called to Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle. Investigators said the...
LENEXA, KS
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes sale of 208-unit multifamily property in Missouri

Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales office brokered the sale of Jefferson Park East. The 208-unit multifamily property, built in 1987, is located at 1220 Missouri Court in Liberty, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the Kansas City-based seller, Maxus Properties, in the transaction. Jefferson Park...
LIBERTY, MO
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy