Chinese capital Beijing reports first COVID deaths since policy easing

BEIJING (Reuters) – Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People’s Daily reporter, died...
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...
Nepal president gives parties a week to form new government

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepal’s president on Sunday called on the country’s political parties to try to form the new government within a week after last month’s inconclusive national election. The ruling alliance, led by the Nepali Congress party of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the...
Global stockpile of cholera vaccines ’empty or extremely low’ – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) -A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccines it helps manage is “currently empty or extremely low” amid a resurgence of the disease around the world. The U.N. health agency says there are around 30 countries around the world...
Opposition to U.S. school vaccine mandates rose during pandemic -survey

(Reuters) – Opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates that became increasing political during the pandemic appears to have spilled over to inoculations long required for school children in the United States, with many more adults now against them, according to a new survey. Nearly three in 10 adults (28%) said...
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in...
Philippines’ Marcos cheers ‘Christmas gift’ of $95 billion state budget

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday signed into law the 2023 budget bill which authorises a record 5.27 trillion pesos ($94.78 billion) spending to support his administration’s ambitious economic agenda. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly for the budget bill this month, despite opposition...
India’s textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy...
Factbox-Major landslides in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A landslide killed at least 18 people, among them children, as they slept in their tents at a campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for around 15 people still missing. The following is a list...
Prominent Iranian Sunni cleric urges release of protest detainees

DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric urged Iranian authorities on Friday to free thousands of detained protesters and stop executions as the three-month-old unrest churned on with street marches in a restive southeastern province. Amnesty International said 26 people faced possible execution after the Islamic Republic...
Around 100 people feared trapped in Malaysia landslide -fire department

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Around 100 people are feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday, the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement. At least 31 people were rescued from the campsite in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by...
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea issued a strong protest against Japan’s territorial claim over disputed islands made in a national security strategy released on Friday while cautiously responding to Tokyo’s plans for an unprecedented military buildup. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who took office in May has...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Peru protests strand sick, hungry tourists in remote town

(Reuters) – Protests triggered by Peru’s developing political crisis have stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town for over 48 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters. About six buses and 60 people became stranded in the...

