California State

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – DECEMBER 16, 2022

The rise of new ransomware gangs, and cyberattacks on Uber and California’s Department of Finance make headlines this week. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of December 16, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. UK Government Sets New Standards for App Security. The UK government has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

TPG Telecom Australia becomes the latest victim to Cyber Attack

Every week or month a company in Australia is falling prey to cyber attack and the latest to add to the list is TPG Telecom LTD. According to the sources reporting to our Cybersecurity Insiders, hackers accessed about 15k emails related to corporate customers that can prove as a serious threat in near future.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Money Lending apps are having hidden spying malware

Money Lending apps that are in great demand in this Christmas season are found spying on their users to steal personal data to later threaten victims with certain blackmailing tactics. A study made by ZIMPERIUM zLabs has detected this malicious activity of stealing personal info from personal devices to blackmail individuals.

