Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Five things to know about the end of Title 42
When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in October. […]
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
LATEST CYBERTHREATS AND ADVISORIES – DECEMBER 16, 2022
The rise of new ransomware gangs, and cyberattacks on Uber and California’s Department of Finance make headlines this week. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of December 16, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. UK Government Sets New Standards for App Security. The UK government has...
TPG Telecom Australia becomes the latest victim to Cyber Attack
Every week or month a company in Australia is falling prey to cyber attack and the latest to add to the list is TPG Telecom LTD. According to the sources reporting to our Cybersecurity Insiders, hackers accessed about 15k emails related to corporate customers that can prove as a serious threat in near future.
Money Lending apps are having hidden spying malware
Money Lending apps that are in great demand in this Christmas season are found spying on their users to steal personal data to later threaten victims with certain blackmailing tactics. A study made by ZIMPERIUM zLabs has detected this malicious activity of stealing personal info from personal devices to blackmail individuals.
