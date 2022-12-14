ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes

KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
Heating restored in freezing Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

(Reuters) – Heating has been fully restored to Kyiv after the latest Russian bombardment that targeted water and power infrastructure, the capital’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday. “The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. “In particular,...
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Russia denounces Moldova’s ban of TV channels as ‘political censorship’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as “political censorship”. The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The...
Accident in Afghanistan’s Salang Tunnel kills at least 12

KABUL (Reuters) – An accident in the landmark Salang alpine tunnel that connects Afghanistan’s capital to its north killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, authorities said on Sunday. Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of...
Polish ruling party boss says judicial reform may be ‘destructive’

WARSAW (Reuters) – A draft law aimed at unlocking billions of euros in frozen EU funding could be “extremely destructive”, Poland’s ruling party leader was quoted as saying on Saturday, casting further doubt on the legislation’s future. Poland’s government, embroiled in a long-running row with...
Slovak presidents dismisses government, urges early elections

(Reuters) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova dismissed Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s government on Friday after it fell in a no-confidence vote, raising political instability and a possible path to early elections in 2023. Caputova asked Heger and his cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – After setting aside almost half a trillion dollars to date tackling its energy crisis, Germany is also poised to take on the risks associated with 216 billion euros ($229 billion) of derivatives built up by energy giant Uniper. Germany is nationalising Uniper in what is the...

