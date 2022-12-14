ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Developer China South City sells 70% stake in Xian projects for $717 million

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Uganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease’s epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the...
U.N. shelves bid by Afghan Taliban, Myanmar junta for representation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved postponing – for the second time – a decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York. The 193-member General Assembly approved without a...
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
Accident in Afghanistan’s Salang Tunnel kills at least 12

KABUL (Reuters) – An accident in the landmark Salang alpine tunnel that connects Afghanistan’s capital to its north killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, authorities said on Sunday. Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of...
Philippines’ Marcos cheers ‘Christmas gift’ of $95 billion state budget

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday signed into law the 2023 budget bill which authorises a record 5.27 trillion pesos ($94.78 billion) spending to support his administration’s ambitious economic agenda. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly for the budget bill this month, despite opposition...
Russia denounces Moldova’s ban of TV channels as ‘political censorship’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as “political censorship”. The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The...
U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
Prominent Iranian Sunni cleric urges release of protest detainees

DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric urged Iranian authorities on Friday to free thousands of detained protesters and stop executions as the three-month-old unrest churned on with street marches in a restive southeastern province. Amnesty International said 26 people faced possible execution after the Islamic Republic...
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...

