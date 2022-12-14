Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
Peru government reopens rails to Machu Picchu amid state of emergency with American tourists stranded
The Government of Peru reopened railways to allow some tourists stranded near Machu Picchu to get out of the area and to an aiport to fly out of the country.
Developer China South City sells 70% stake in Xian projects for $717 million
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Uganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease’s epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the...
U.N. shelves bid by Afghan Taliban, Myanmar junta for representation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved postponing – for the second time – a decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York. The 193-member General Assembly approved without a...
Russian cultural official hospitalised in Central African Republic after assassination attempt – RIA
(Reuters) – The head of a Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was hospitalised in the capital city of Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the local Russian embassy. (Reporting by Reuters)
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
Sunak scraps Energy Supply Taskforce introduced by Truss- Sky News
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scrapping Lizz Truss’s Energy Supply Taskforce plan introduced in September, Sky News reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Accident in Afghanistan’s Salang Tunnel kills at least 12
KABUL (Reuters) – An accident in the landmark Salang alpine tunnel that connects Afghanistan’s capital to its north killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, authorities said on Sunday. Thirty-seven people were injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of...
Philippines’ Marcos cheers ‘Christmas gift’ of $95 billion state budget
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday signed into law the 2023 budget bill which authorises a record 5.27 trillion pesos ($94.78 billion) spending to support his administration’s ambitious economic agenda. Both houses of Congress voted overwhelmingly for the budget bill this month, despite opposition...
Russian attack causes ‘colossal’ infrastructure damage in Ukraine’s Kharkiv – mayor
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian missile strikes caused “colossal” damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. “There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system,” he said in a post on the Telegram...
Russia denounces Moldova’s ban of TV channels as ‘political censorship’
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as “political censorship”. The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The...
U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
Prominent Iranian Sunni cleric urges release of protest detainees
DUBAI (Reuters) – A prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric urged Iranian authorities on Friday to free thousands of detained protesters and stop executions as the three-month-old unrest churned on with street marches in a restive southeastern province. Amnesty International said 26 people faced possible execution after the Islamic Republic...
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...
