U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in...
Schumer calls on FDA to take action on ‘spot shortages’ of children’s meds
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded alarm bells Sunday over the lack of children’s medicines on drugstore shelves — calling for the FDA to take action on the troubling shortage. During a news conference in Manhattan, the New York Democrat said there are “spot shortages” of basic kids’ needs across the region, including Tylenol, Robitussin, and ibuprofen amid a tridemic of viruses around the country. “It’s easier to get some of the hottest toys than get these things,” Schumer said a week before Christmas. “Today, I am urging … the Federal Drug Administration to investigate the shortages and consider several actions to reduce those...
ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug
Relyvrio is only the third drug.approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Amylyx Pharmaceutical charges $158,000 per year for it.
Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
Volkswagen to refocus on raising productivity, warns of challenging 2023 – finance chief
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will refocus on raising productivity after numerous challenging years and is targeting margin parity between electric and combustion engine cars in 2-3 years if raw material prices normalise, its finance chief said on Friday. “The challenges will not become easier next year,” Arno Antlitz said...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
Nepal president gives parties a week to form new government
KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepal’s president on Sunday called on the country’s political parties to try to form the new government within a week after last month’s inconclusive national election. The ruling alliance, led by the Nepali Congress party of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and the...
Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
EU health regulator backs Amicus therapy for muscle disorder
(Reuters) – The European Union’s health regulator said on Friday it had recommended granting marketing authorization for Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s experimental therapy to treat Pompe disease, a muscle disorder. Pompe disease is a rare genetic condition that leads to a buildup of the complex sugar glycogen, causing...
Global stockpile of cholera vaccines ’empty or extremely low’ – WHO
GENEVA (Reuters) -A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccines it helps manage is “currently empty or extremely low” amid a resurgence of the disease around the world. The U.N. health agency says there are around 30 countries around the world...
French financial prosecutor confirms GE’s Belfort site searched
PARIS (Reuters) – Searches were conducted on Thursday at U.S conglomerate General Electric’s Belfort site in France as part of an ongoing probe into possible tax fraud, France’s financial prosecutor said on Friday, confirming an AFP report. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
Chinese capital Beijing reports first COVID deaths since policy easing
BEIJING (Reuters) – Two former Chinese state media journalists have died in the capital Beijing in recent days due to COVID-19, local media reported on Friday, among the first reported fatalities since most epidemic control policies were removed on Dec. 7. Yang Lianghua, a former People’s Daily reporter, died...
Uganda president lifts all Ebola-related movement restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease’s epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the...
Developer China South City sells 70% stake in Xian projects for $717 million
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer...
Vivendi offers remedies to address EU concerns over planned Lagardere takeover -filing
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French media conglomerate Vivendi has offered remedies to address European Union (EU) competition concerns over its planned takeover of Lagardere, according to a filing on the European Commission’s competition policy website. Last month, the European Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the planned deal,...
Sunak scraps Energy Supply Taskforce introduced by Truss- Sky News
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scrapping Lizz Truss’s Energy Supply Taskforce plan introduced in September, Sky News reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier. China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a...
Slovak presidents dismisses government, urges early elections
(Reuters) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova dismissed Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s government on Friday after it fell in a no-confidence vote, raising political instability and a possible path to early elections in 2023. Caputova asked Heger and his cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a...
Opposition to U.S. school vaccine mandates rose during pandemic -survey
(Reuters) – Opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates that became increasing political during the pandemic appears to have spilled over to inoculations long required for school children in the United States, with many more adults now against them, according to a new survey. Nearly three in 10 adults (28%) said...
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
