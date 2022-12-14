Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded alarm bells Sunday over the lack of children’s medicines on drugstore shelves — calling for the FDA to take action on the troubling shortage. During a news conference in Manhattan, the New York Democrat said there are “spot shortages” of basic kids’ needs across the region, including Tylenol, Robitussin, and ibuprofen amid a tridemic of viruses around the country. “It’s easier to get some of the hottest toys than get these things,” Schumer said a week before Christmas. “Today, I am urging … the Federal Drug Administration to investigate the shortages and consider several actions to reduce those...

