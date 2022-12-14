Beat the ‘hangries’...

Sometimes holidays can be a little overwhelming. The decorating, cards, get-togethers, gift buying, wrapping and mailing, and the list goes on and on. The stress of getting everything done on top of our already busy lives can sometimes make you a little more naughty than nice.

If you find yourself turning a little Grinch green it may be time to take a moment and make time to enjoy this wondrous season.

The sights, sounds, aromas and tastes of Christmas can be invigorating. A walk through our beautiful natural areas breathing in fresh air, or a stroll through Edenton’s quaint downtown to savor the festive vignettes of the shops with a seasonal hot drink in hand, and perhaps something from one of our sweet shops is a little indulgence well worthwhile.

But a hot bowl of soup that is hearty enough as a main course can really beat the holiday “hangries.”

Food is an important way to recharge. A meal can delight all of your senses and the aroma can spark fond comforting memories.

According to Scientific American diets high in fruits, vegetables, protein and good fats may help prevent depression. And during the holidays a healthy, savory meal is sustenance for both your body and soul.

This week I have included a recipe for Fresh Clam Chowder. Curiously, there are over a dozen regional recipes for clam chowder. The cream-based New England Clam Chowder and Manhattan’s chowder with tomatoes may be the most common, but other varieties include Rhode Island which has a clear broth, and Hatteras which is a hybrid of both New England and Rhode Island.

Minorcan Clam Chowder is from St. Augustine and has Spanish flavors with peppers and tomato. Portuguese Clam Chowder also has peppers but the additions of spicy sausage. Maine and Connecticut Clam Chowders are similar to New England, but use milk and are thinner, and Connecticut also has the addition of hard tack or crackers as thickening agent.

My Clam Chowder is a New England variety that uses fresh clams and is served with more clams in the shell to garnish. It’s a complete meal with a nice green salad and crusty bread. I hope you take a little time to fill your senses with the joys of this fleeting season. Enjoy!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.

INGREDIENTS

• 1/2 pound bacon, diced

• 1 large onion, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, finely minced

• 3 stalks celery, diced

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• 4 tablespoons butter

• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

• 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

• ½ cup sherry

• 3 cups chicken stock

• 3 cups clam stock or juice

• 20 ounces clams, chopped

• 1 ½ lbs. baby potatoes, diced

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• Worcestershire and Tabasco to taste

• 1 cup cream

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

• 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

• Salt and pepper to taste

For the Clams:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 dozen little-neck clams, cleaned and rinsed

• ½ cup white wine

• 2 small shallots, finely minced

• 2 cloves, garlic, whole

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• 4 tablespoons cold butter

• 1 tablespoons parsley, chopped

• Pinch red pepper flakes, salt to taste

PREPARATION

• In a large pot on medium heat cook bacon until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside.

• In the pot with the bacon grease sauté the onion and celery with the thyme until softened. Add the butter and stir until melted. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Stir in the flour to form a roux. Next pour in the sherry, clam stock, chicken stock, and bay leaves and bring to a simmer until thick.

• Add the potatoes, chopped clams, cream, half of the cooked bacon, salt, and pepper. and simmer over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Keep warm.

• In a medium pot over medium high add the oil until it shimmers. Add the clams, cover, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

• Reduce heat to low and add the shallots, whole garlic, wine, and thyme. Cover and cook for 3 to 5 until the clams open.

• Turn off heat, and finish the clams with butter, parsley, salt, and red pepper flakes.

• Ladle a bowl of chowder and garnish with cooked clams in shells, bacon crumbles, green onion, and parsley.