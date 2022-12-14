Pet pictures with Santa support pet pantry

Bertie County pets, accompanied by their owners, along with companion animal advocates, came together in celebration of the season last week at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center to snap holiday pet pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, apparently both reindeer advocates.

The event was sponsored by Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie (CAAB) as they continued their pet food donation campaign for the soon-to-launch Pet Pantry Project.

That’s good news for Bertie County pet owners dealing with pet food insecurities. While inflation across the country is still rising, food insecurities, attributed to petflation, are causing major concerns for local animal advocates and pet owners experiencing skyrocketing pet food costs. Pet food industry analysts report pet food costs rose 13.2 percent in August and topped that number in October.

CAAB members are in the midsts of addressing the problem, helping those who want to feed their pets but simply can’t afford pet food.

The CAAB Pet Pantry Project has been under development since the organization was formed in August 2022 and is preparing to launch the pilot program in January, 2023.

Currently CAAB is building small pet pantries — weatherproof cabinets to hold donated pet food, that will be placed throughout the county. The plan calls for people to take pet food when needed and drop off pet food donations whenever one can. The event was in support of the initiative.

“We had teeny dogs in warm pajamas all the way up to very large breeds with Christmas bowties. There were mutts, purebreds and rescues who came with their families. Some two-legged family members joined their four-legged friends for the terrific holiday pictures,” said CAAB founder Elizabeth Northcott. “Our photographer, Annie Wilson, had an infinite amount of patience trying to snap the shot, at just the right time — excited dogs looking at her, people looking at her — all at the same time was a challenge.”

Northcott used the opportunity to inform pet parents throughout the community about the organization’s mission. People and pets brought cans of dog and cat food which will be used to stock the pantries once they are on location.

The catalyst for Northcott’s mission was the Cherelle Askew criminal pet cruelty case currently set for trial in Bertie County District Court on January 18, 2023. After appearing before the Bertie County Board of Commissioners proposing a review of county tethering laws in light of the alleged death and neglect of Askew’s five dogs, Northcott began her journey of helping to alleviate pet food insecurities.

“Did she not have money for kibble? That question made our first committee members eager to start our Pet Pantry program. The program will allow families in need to receive nourishment for their companion animals at their convenience, anonymously, and without shame,” said Northcott.

With the cold months ahead in mind, Northcott has been diligently organizing and promoting CAAB. The effort has snowballed as the organization currently has a group of area volunteers and Powellsville Veterinarian Dr. Cheryll Powell serves as an advisor to the group.

Northcott has vowed since the inception of her organization to involve the community in helping to solve a community problem.

Bertie High School shop teacher Brian Dail agreed to assist with constructing the first pet pantries as a class project. The class is completing the first two pet pantries and they will be placed, along with three others currently under construction, throughout the county in January.

“The student-built pantries are moving along. We had another volunteer offer to build some pantries. How wonderfully blessed our group is. So many giving of their time and skills. We are hoping to get some pantries installed and filled to the brim with cat and dog food in January,” said Northcott.

Materials for the pantries cost approximately $200. The cabinets will be placed throughout the county for the community’s hungry pets. To date individuals have donated all the funds for the materials and five pantries are near completion or just waiting on the roofs, according to Northcott.

“Basnight Building Supply has been generous and good to our charity. Mike Basnight, the owner, has thanked us for what we are doing, filling a need for the community. We have volunteers coming as far away as Pitt County to help CAAB. They share our vision. Our volunteers range in age from twelve to eighty years,” said Nortthcott.

Lawrence Academy and CAAB have teamed up to form a group of student ambassadors who will handle pantry stocking duties.

“Time and time again, I am humbled by the support CAAB has received from the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus took time from their busy schedules, to come meet the friendly folks in Bertie County. Before leaving, Santa was very happy knowing all the pooches and the kiddos were definitely on the nice list,” said Northcott.

Supporters offering pet food and monetary donations continue to grow. Bertie County Commissioners John Trent and Rob Roberson have each donated funds for a pantry in their districts. For more information on CAAB go to https://caabertie.org.