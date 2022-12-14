Dinner companions…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By William Rowell Columnist
 3 days ago

I was recently asked to name those I would invite to my dinner party if I could invite anyone of my choosing, living or dead. Certainly an interesting question, and one I have since given a lot of thought.

There can be few things more enjoyable than an evening meal with good food, good wine and interesting dinner guests. There can also be few things worse than an evening with bad food or boring guests.

Given my desired guests, the evening would be anything but boring. What I would consider the ideal companions for an enjoyable dinner would include the following:

First, and most important, would be my late father, William Rowell Sr. I was blessed to have him for over 60 years. During that time we shared many meals and much conversation.

Since his passing in 2004, I have come up with so many questions that I wished I had asked when I had the chance. He took so much experience and knowledge with him when he passed.

He was a member of Tom Brokaw’s “Greatest Generation.” Daddy survived the great depression as a teenager in the 1930s. He went overseas in the 1940s and helped liberate Europe from the German Nazis.

A close second to my father would be Jesus Christ. There are so many questions I have for him. What is Heaven like? Will I go there? Will I recognize those that have gone ahead? Will my dog, Beau, be there?

I could go on and on, but you get the idea. He is God that was made man for our sake. He was spit upon, and finally killed. His last breath as a human was to ask forgiveness for those that tormented and killed him.

How could this not be an interesting evening? Can you imagine the column or columns I could write afterwards? I would have enough material to last a lifetime. Could a Pulitzer Prize be far behind?

There would also be Will Rogers. He was killed in an airplane crash years before I was born; but, his humor and wisdom survives today. He was not a highly educated man; but, had an insight to what was happening superior to many. Will had a unique way of telling it like it is. He could truly “Tell people to go to hell and they would look forward to the trip.”

I write this weekly column for several newspapers and try to bring some of his wit and wisdom to my writing. He is an inspiration but, I will never reach his level. I could learn a lot from his presence.

I would also ask Albert Einstein to join us. The man is brilliant and would offer much. I would like to know if he can explain his work in layman terms that even I can understand.

It may be too much of a stretch to ask Einstein to bring his conversation down to where I can understand. I would certainly be honored to be in his presence even if I would have to politely just nod my head when he was speaking.

My final guest would be Rosanne Barr. She could be called an actress or an entertainer. I would invite her simply because I don’t want to be the dumbest person at the table.

God bless and have a great day.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

