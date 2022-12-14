Saturday marks Wreaths Across America

This Saturday marks the thirty-second year Wreaths Across America have been laid on gravesides throughout the country.

Bertie County residents will be able to participate in this year’s ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17 at two Windsor cemeteries.

Edgewood Cemetery, on U.S. 13 in Windsor, is hosting the event at noon on Saturday and Hillcrest Cemetery , 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor, is holding their ceremony at 2 p.m. in commemoration of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, teach our children the value of freedom is the mission of the organization that began in 1991 and grew exponentially after a simple snow covered picture went viral.

Originally, the Worcester Wreath Co. donated the wreaths as a personal tribute from the Worcester family to military veterans who gave their lives for this country.

Working quietly under the radar, the family made the wreath donations to Arlington National Cemetery for nearly fifteen years before a photo changed their lives.

The company’s wreaths at Arlington covered in snow pulled at the heartstrings of the public and went viral in 2006. This money was returned to donors because there was no mechanism in place for the family to accept the donations at that time.

In 2007, spurred by thousands of requests to help with wreath donations, the family gathered those who had been involved at Arlington National Cemetery to set up a non-profit corporation and Wreaths Across America, in name was born.

“For Wreaths Across America, wreath quality is important. Symbolically, wreaths represent everlasting life. These seemingly simple evergreens are so much more than a decoration placed on a grave. Wreaths Across America exists because hundreds of thousands of people across the United States and abroad responded to the emotional power of these wreaths and their simple ability to honor military members and their families,” the organization says.

“To this day, the outpouring of donations from thankful Americans humbles the Worcester family and makes them proud to be a part of something they never foresaw or intended”, states the organizations website.

Wreaths Across America is supported by donations from the public. Currently, according to the organization website, both Windsor cemeteries are a bit short of complete cemetery coverage and could use some community support.

Edgewood Cemetery has reached 77 percent of its goal of placing wreaths on every grave and Hillcrest has reached 68 percent of its goal. If you are interested in donating a wreath, you can do so on the Wreaths Across America website, wreathsacrossamerica.org.