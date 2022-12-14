Hamlin owes some of his success to Markham...

No chronicle of Denny Hamlin’s ongoing NASCAR Cup Series career is complete without a few words, sentences or paragraphs about one of the key figures who helped him get started up the ladder toward the top of the sport. That would be relatively unknown former short-track driver Curtis “Bubba” Markham.

Who?

If not for the former Late Model racer from Richmond, Hamlin probably wouldn’t be among NASCAR’s brightest stars. He might not have enjoyed 17 full seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 11 Toyota. He probably wouldn’t have 48 Cup victories (including two in 2022), 17 Xfinity victories and two in Camping World. He might not have been 2006 Rookie of the Year or enjoyed 14 top-10 points seasons, including fifth last season.

Almost assuredly, the 42-year-old Hamlin wouldn’t be a cinch for the NASCAR Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible. He might even be a first-ballot pick, depending on the other candidates on the ballot.

This is how Markham played such an important role in helping Hamlin get the first of his 48 Cup victories at Pocono Raceway in June of 2006:

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Hamlin was a star on the short tracks of Virginia and the Carolinas. He came through Mini-Stocks into Late Models, hell-bent on the Truck Series and Xfinity en route Cup. But despite his obvious talent, he faced the familiar challenge of finding a competitive team willing to give him a chance. His family-owned Late Model team was strapped; by the early 2000s, money was tight.

Enter Markham, a long-time former weekend racer working at Joe Gibbs Racing. He had competed against Hamlin on short tracks and recognized how good he was. But JGR’s driver development program was already filled to capacity; there was no room for anyone else. Even so, Joe Gibbs told his sons, J.D. and Coy (both since deceased), to look around for another hidden gem in case something came available.

In early December 2003, J.D. Gibbs asked Markham to audition several young prospects at Hickory, N.C. Markham, in turn, asked Hamlin to provide and prepare his Late Models. Seeing an opportunity to impress a Cup team insider, Hamlin tested his cars to ensure they were as equal as he could make them. Midway through the test, Markham was done: the guy hired to prepare the cars was far superior to anyone the team had invited to test them.

“Denny took his car out for some shake-down laps and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Markham said years later. “I said to (JGR associate) Steve de Souza, ‘He’s got great car control.’ He was as good as anything I’d ever seen in a young driver. I told Steve those fast laps weren’t because the car was handling right. He was turning those fast laps because he was doing a great job behind the wheel.”

Markham said JGR needed to forget the candidates and immediately sign Hamlin.

“I called J.D. back at the shop and told him we had who we needed,” Markham said. “I stayed on J.D. about Denny until they finally signed him up. The rest is history.”

And what a history it’s been: After encouraging results in 2004-05 in the Camping World and Xfinity Series, JGR added Hamlin to its 2006 Cup roster of Tony Stewart and J.J. Yeley. He responded by going pole-to-victory twice at Pocono that first summer, making Rookie of the Year something of a foregone runaway.

Over the next 17 seasons he added 46 more Cup victories, winning at least once annually in 15 of his 16 full seasons. His career highs were eight victories in 2010 and seven in 2020. His Daytona 500 victories were 2016, 2019 and 2020. He won the Southern 500 in 2017 and 2021, and the NASCAR all-star race in 2015. All told, he’s won at 19 of NASCAR’s 25 active tracks.

“There’s no question I wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Curtis that day at Hickory,” Hamlin recently said. “He’s the one who made that crucial call back to the shop and told J.D. they needed to hire me. He said, ‘We might not be looking for him, but we need to look at him.’ I wanted to give my best that day, and I think I did. They were wowed; I was really engaged with them. Yeah, I think I was clearly the best one there.”

It didn’t take long for Hamlin to show Markham and JGR how right they were about him. Twenty-one races into his Cup career, he started first and led six times for 83 of the 200 laps to win the June 2006 Pocono 500. Less than a month later, he went pole-to-checkered again at Pocono, leading 151 of 200 laps in the Pennsylvania 500.

“The car was so good that first Pocono that I knew we had a good chance,” Hamlin recalled. “I was so nervous because I knew we had the best car there. It was a matter of saying to myself, ‘How can I not screw this thing up?’ We cut a tire about midway (unscheduled green-flag stop), but the car was so good I was able to come back. All the stars aligned just right that day and it was such a special win. But it wouldn’t have happened without Curtis.”