From Takeout Latkes to Giant Menorah Lightings, Here's Where to Celebrate Hanukkah 2022 in Seattle

This is not a drill! SZA has announced her first tour in over five years supporting her new album, SOS, with a stop in Seattle next spring. Fellow R&B-pop royalty Janet Jackson is also looking forward to getting Together Again. Ben Gibbard will perform back-to-back sets with his beloved indie-rock projects The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie to celebrate the 20th anniversary of both Give Up and Transatlanticism. Plus, electro-pop gem Caroline Polachek will welcome you to her island on the Spiraling tour next year. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO