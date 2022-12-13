ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

From Takeout Latkes to Giant Menorah Lightings, Here's Where to Celebrate Hanukkah 2022 in Seattle

By Audrey Vann, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
everout.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 16-18, 2022

Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Kung Fu Clubhouse, a film series spotlighting action-packed flicks full of nostalgia (and a little cheesiness), presents this '93 Van Damme feature. John Woo's first US film (he went on to direct Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II) was a stylized cult success described by The New York Times as a "super-bloodthirsty action film...that actually stood a chance of rising above its genre."
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

Ticket Alert: SZA, The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

This is not a drill! SZA has announced her first tour in over five years supporting her new album, SOS, with a stop in Seattle next spring. Fellow R&B-pop royalty Janet Jackson is also looking forward to getting Together Again. Ben Gibbard will perform back-to-back sets with his beloved indie-rock projects The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie to celebrate the 20th anniversary of both Give Up and Transatlanticism. Plus, electro-pop gem Caroline Polachek will welcome you to her island on the Spiraling tour next year. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy