Biloxi, MS

wxxv25.com

Heat for the Holidays winner gives prize to her aunt

Every year, the Heat for the Holidays Giveaway sponsored by WXXV, Geiger Heating and Air, and Trane gives a complete heating and air system to one lucky family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This morning, News 25 traveled to Moss Point to surprise the lucky winner. Although, this year was...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Air Force Thunderbirds to return to the Coast in 2023

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast next year. The demonstration team posted their 2023 schedule on their Facebook page and they have April 29th and 30th as the dates for their stop in Biloxi. The last time they were on the Coast, the Thunderbirds...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Blake Pennock leaving Ocean Springs to become Gulfport head coach

GULFPORT, Miss. –After one of the best three-year runs of high school football the Gulf Coast has ever seen, Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock is leaving one powerhouse program for another. As first reported by WXXV, the Gulfport Admirals officially naming Pennock as their next head coach, following...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Gulf Coast

We usually see Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf after rehabilitation, but today News 25’s Sabria Reid was at Million Air Airport in Gulfport and got a live look at them arriving. It was really a sight to see from the plane landing to students lined...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday. In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Buckley named superintendent of Catholic schools

Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III has hired Dr. Matt Buckley as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Biloxi, effective June 1, 2023. Buckley is the current principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi. He will succeed Dr. Michael Ladner, who served in the position from 2005 to 2018 and as an interim after Dr. Rhonda Clark left the position.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Power out in 150 Biloxi homes and residences

According to Mississippi Power, electricity is out in 150 Biloxi homes and residences. Tonight’s severe weather tore down several trees in the Hiller community on Hiller and West Drive. Linemen are working to repair down power lines. Linemen tell News 25 it could take at least three hours to...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
BILOXI, MS

