Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
wxxv25.com
Heat for the Holidays winner gives prize to her aunt
Every year, the Heat for the Holidays Giveaway sponsored by WXXV, Geiger Heating and Air, and Trane gives a complete heating and air system to one lucky family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This morning, News 25 traveled to Moss Point to surprise the lucky winner. Although, this year was...
wxxv25.com
Air Force Thunderbirds to return to the Coast in 2023
The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast next year. The demonstration team posted their 2023 schedule on their Facebook page and they have April 29th and 30th as the dates for their stop in Biloxi. The last time they were on the Coast, the Thunderbirds...
wxxv25.com
Blake Pennock leaving Ocean Springs to become Gulfport head coach
GULFPORT, Miss. –After one of the best three-year runs of high school football the Gulf Coast has ever seen, Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock is leaving one powerhouse program for another. As first reported by WXXV, the Gulfport Admirals officially naming Pennock as their next head coach, following...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
wxxv25.com
Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Gulf Coast
We usually see Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf after rehabilitation, but today News 25’s Sabria Reid was at Million Air Airport in Gulfport and got a live look at them arriving. It was really a sight to see from the plane landing to students lined...
wxxv25.com
Very Merry Christmas and More Tour at Jackson County Civic Center
The Very Merry Christmas and More Tour is making its way to South Mississippi tomorrow night. Here to tell us more about the performers and how it will benefit Home of Grace in Vancleave is Amanda Gray.
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
WLOX
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday. In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”
wxxv25.com
Buckley named superintendent of Catholic schools
Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III has hired Dr. Matt Buckley as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Biloxi, effective June 1, 2023. Buckley is the current principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi. He will succeed Dr. Michael Ladner, who served in the position from 2005 to 2018 and as an interim after Dr. Rhonda Clark left the position.
wxxv25.com
‘Be the Match’ hosts pop-up event for potential bone marrow donors
The team with ‘Be the Match’ hosted a pop-up event today at the Ocean Springs Hospital to help find some potential bone marrow donors. The organization hosted the event in honor of a friend of a Singing River employee who is suffering from cancer. Employees, guests, and patients...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High students wrap gifts in preparation for Project Presents Delivery Day
With the help from the Project Presents program, more than 30 families and at least 70 kids will have gifts to unwrap for Christmas. Biloxi High School’s Campus Service Council wrapped presents today for the big delivery this Friday. Santa’s helpers wrapped hundreds of gifts, customized with kids’ names...
wxxv25.com
Power out in 150 Biloxi homes and residences
According to Mississippi Power, electricity is out in 150 Biloxi homes and residences. Tonight’s severe weather tore down several trees in the Hiller community on Hiller and West Drive. Linemen are working to repair down power lines. Linemen tell News 25 it could take at least three hours to...
wxxv25.com
American Cancer Society Action Network holds ‘Smoke Free Ocean Springs’ informational meeting
A group in Ocean Springs is working to convince city leaders to make the community smoke free. The American Cancer Society Action Network began the conversation and says according to their research, residents would support an ordinance banning smoking in all work places. Along with protecting the health of their...
wxxv25.com
Local high school football standouts prepping for Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic
At Gulfport High School, the south side All-Stars going through their third of five practices this afternoon, leading up to Saturday’s Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star game. A lot of great catches during the 1V1 session, Harrison Central Quarterback Christian Turner having fun with all his weapons on the outside,...
wxxv25.com
Candlelight vigil for fallen Bay St. Louis police officers
The Coast community will honor the fallen Bay St. Louis police officers tonight at a candlelight vigil. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at Bay High’s football stadium where the community will gather.
wxxv25.com
Dunbar Village Nursing Home remembers the fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis raised their flag today in memory of the fallen officers. The nursing home and resident Dennis Myer got together to plan the ceremony since it had a personal effect on Myer. Myer is a retired police sergeant from Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office...
wxxv25.com
Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
wxxv25.com
Several police departments escort fallen Bay St. Louis officers to funeral homes
Following the deaths of the two officers, members of several police and sheriff’s departments across the Coast made their way to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi this afternoon to escort the fallen officers to their funeral homes. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Wiggins, Biloxi as well as members...
