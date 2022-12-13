Read full article on original website
Related
City of Covington Offices Christmas closing information
Covington, Va. (VR) - City of Covington Offices will close early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. noon. City of Covington Offices will then be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. The Peters Mountain Landfill and State Offices (Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer and Registrar) will also close early on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The post City of Covington Offices Christmas closing information appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Small business creates disposable hijab to meet safety, cultural requirements
Two women in Minnesota are bringing a ‘Hygienic Hijab’ to market after their own experiences as Muslim healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Phys.org
Canadian university identifies low carbon foods for student meals
Trays in hand, Polytechnique Montreal students line up at the cafeteria and through a fogged up buffet counter glass, check out dishes that now come with information about their carbon footprint. "I'm surprised to see that a dish with meat is better than a vegetarian dish," comments Elizabeth Labonte, a...
Comments / 0