Virginian Review

City of Covington Offices Christmas closing information

Covington, Va. (VR) - City of Covington Offices will close early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. noon. City of Covington Offices will then be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. The Peters Mountain Landfill and State Offices (Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer and Registrar) will also close early on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The post City of Covington Offices Christmas closing information appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Phys.org

Canadian university identifies low carbon foods for student meals

Trays in hand, Polytechnique Montreal students line up at the cafeteria and through a fogged up buffet counter glass, check out dishes that now come with information about their carbon footprint. "I'm surprised to see that a dish with meat is better than a vegetarian dish," comments Elizabeth Labonte, a...

