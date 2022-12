The City of Collinsville’s Gateway Convention Center will host over 100 vendors at its Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Attendees can shop for one-of-a-kind gifts while enjoying a cup of boozy hot chocolate or a holiday-inspired mimosa. There will be a kid’s area with crafts for kids by Home Depot, a bounce house, face painting, and “Visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus” from Noon to 4 p.m. both days. Admission and parking are free.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO