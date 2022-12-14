Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Foothill takes control early and defeats Tustin in crosstown battle
Foothill sophomore Travis Paleo drives to the lane as he is heavily guarded by Tustin’s Osten Achmad during the first quarter of Friday’s game. (Photos; Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team used an early 9-0 run and surged to a 50-34...
localocnews.com
La Habra, Cypress, El Dorado and Irvine notch Thursday non-league wins
LA HABRA 61, CERRITOS 37: The Highlanders notched a non-league home win Thursday night. Grayson Sinek had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals, Jaedon Anderson had 12 points and Acen Jimenez had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead La Habra (9-3). CYPRESS 57, LOS ALTOS 41:...
localocnews.com
Fifteen former Tustin basketball stars inducted into Wall of Honor before game
Tustin High athletics inducted 15 former standout athletes into the Tustin Wall of Honor Friday night. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fifteen former Tustin High School boys basketball stars were honored Friday night before the non-league game with Foothill in the Tustin gymnasium. Tiller Coach Ringo Bossenmeyer...
localocnews.com
St. Margaret’s races past Santa Ana in Orange Coast League debut
Russell Frye of St. Margaret’s is guarded by Santa Ana’s Matthew Rojas Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). St. Margaret High School’s boys basketball team had a successful debut Friday night as a new member in the Orange Coast League, defeating Santa Ana 53-44 at Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16
(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
localocnews.com
Cypress captures a victory over Los Altos at the home of the Clippers and Lakers
Cypress boys basketball team and coaches before Thursday’s game. (Photo courtesy Cypress basketball). Cypress High School’s boys basketball team had its annual game at the Crypto.Com Arena (forrmerly known as the Staples Center) Thursday afternoon defeating Los Altos 57-41, according to Coach Derek Mitchell. Mickey Kadowaki had 11...
localocnews.com
Triton Report: Boys Cross Country Finishes 7th at Nationals, Wrestling Hosts Rotary Classic
localocnews.com
Cypress and Crean Lutheran football players earn top honors on All-Empire League team
Crean Lutheran senior Ty Benefield, a wide receiver/defensive back and kick and punt returner and Cypress junior quarterback Aidan Houston were named the most valuable football players of the Empire League, league coaches announced. Benefield led the Saints to the CIF playoffs and a 10-2 record, the best in school...
localocnews.com
Two Orange County girls basketball teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF polls
Two Orange County teams are atop their divisions in this week’s CIF girls basketball polls and a number of others are ranked in the top 10. Buena Park (4AA) and St. Margaret’s (5AA) earned No. 1 rankings. Mater Dei is third and Sage Hill fourth in Division 1,...
localocnews.com
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious
A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
localocnews.com
Arabian Lion stretches out in Los Alamitos Futurity
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will send out the trio of Arabian Lion, Carmel Road and Fort Bragg as he seeks his eighth win in nine years in the Grade II, $200,000-guaranteed Los Alamitos Futurity Saturday. The race at 1 1/16 miles for 2-year-olds is the fourth of 10...
localocnews.com
Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies
Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
localocnews.com
Measure J’s voter approval brings update of Anaheim’s hotel tax
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) — Measure J, a ballot measure updating Anaheim’s hotel, motel and short-term rental tax, was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election with changes to how the tax is collected and provided to the city. Measure J was approved by 41,143 Anaheim...
localocnews.com
O.C. transient gets life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing four women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today after pleading guilty to the special circumstances murders of four young women after kidnapping and raping them while on GPS monitoring. His co-defendant, who is also a convicted pedophile on GPS monitoring during the murders, was sentenced to death in 2017.
localocnews.com
OCTA: Emergency Railroad Stabilization Project Progressing on Schedule
localocnews.com
Philanthropy: Project Kinship
A two-story warehouse sits on Broadway in Santa Ana, tucked into a neighborhood that looks like something from a Dr. Seuss book. Bold, chunky townhomes painted in hues of rust, mustard, and pumpkin flank one side of the warehouse. Lanky palms and blooming magnolias frame the front. Cone-shaped pine trees creak and sway to the reverberations of the 5 Freeway that thunders away on the backside. The headquarters for Project Kinship are like a rustic, homey village plunked in the middle of a bustling city.
localocnews.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
localocnews.com
LBPD investigating traffic fatality at Orange Avenue and Smith Place
On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Smith Place, regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers located a 2014 Nissan that had struck parked unoccupied vehicles. The Long Beach Fire...
localocnews.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes the Colburn Orchestra
The Colburn Orchestra comes to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $35; admission for students and children ages 12 and younger is $25. With conductor Simone Menezes and bassoon player Elena Mateo Sáez, the COLBURN ORCHESTRA puts the velvety...
localocnews.com
The Priority Center hosts successful Families Helping Families annual holiday gift drive
Huntington Beach, CALIF. – December 15, 2022 – Despite the possibility of rain, it was all sunshine and smiles as The Priority Center successfully distributed hundreds of toys, games, gift cards, clothing, shoes, and other essential items to some of Orange County’s neediest families. The holiday gift...
