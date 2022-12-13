Read full article on original website
Winning with Johnnyball: Wimberley's bruising running back has Texans in state title game
It’s easy to see Wimberley’s Johnny Ball as a throwback football player. The 6-foot, 220-pound senior running back plays with a rowdy abandon befitting his former role as a starting defensive end. He runs the ball with a lineman's mentality, bulling through tacklers, setting a physical tone for the unbeaten Texans. Need more...
Area high school boys basketball report, state polls, team, top player of the week
Since starting the Weiss program four years ago, veteran coach Russell Miller has enjoyed plenty of success with the Wolves. They didn’t win a district game during their inaugural season in 2018-19, but they haven’t missed the playoffs since. Last season the Wolves won a school-record 26 games and reached the regional tournament. ...
