UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening. If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game. “Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head...
Loper men come up just short against Newman
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men quite literally came up short in its 74-71 home loss to Newman University Friday night. Jamison Gruber was at the line with a chance to tie and two seconds to go. He made the first one, but hit the second shot off the front of the rim, giving the ball back to Newman with the game all but wrapped up.
Shelton topples GICC at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic
HASTINGS— Shelton pulled off its best performance of the season by getting its biggest win, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 62-52. The Bulldogs are two classes below the Crusaders, and their six-foot eight-inch center Bowdie Fox towered over any player on the court for Shelton. Also going against Shelton...
Sydney Atkinson pursuing Nebraska teaching career after graduation
KEARNEY – Some students are still uncertain about their future plans when they get to college. They need time to explore all the options before choosing a career that fits their strengths and interests. Not Sydney Atkinson. She decided long ago that she wanted to be a teacher. “I’ve...
Overton girls hand Pleasanton first loss of season
OVERTON — After coming into the game undefeated at 5-0, Pleasanton suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Overton (6-1). The Eagles and Bulldogs were close early, but Overton pulled away in the second half. The Eagles went into halftime ahead 22-16, then outscored the...
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
Friday Highlights
KayLee Rohde scored 18 points and Ansley/Litchfield made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Loomis 43-31. Jessie Hermanson paced the Wolves with 10 points. Shelton took a 16-0 lead and went on to defeat Red Cloud 59-20 to stay unbeaten. Adelynn Minnick led Red Cloud with six points.
Kearney High School students take third in regional personal finance competition
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School students came in third place in the Western Nebraska region and 17th overall in the state competition for personal finance. The students, sophomore Gus Phye, freshman Brandy Wroblewski and sophomore Jacob Sindt, qualified to compete in the state competition in April. Listen now...
Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week. Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
Bravo: Kindred art show comes to Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Richard Schuessler sees the purpose of the “Kindred” exhibit, currently on display at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, as twofold. “The biggest thing that the exhibition does is that it carries on the legacy of ‘Kindred,’” he said, referring to the annual art exhibit of University of Nebraska at Kearney art faculty members. “We also want to give the community an idea of what we do at the university. We offer all the areas of the studio arts as well as design.”
UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays video
Students from the University of Nebraska, Kearney, raised money, toys, and books for the nonprofit, Compass. The project was taken on by University of Nebraska at Kearney students in Dr. Jeanne Stolzer's Child and Adolescent Development class.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
LINCOLN — One person has been arrested near Elm Creek and Overton following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, a 157-mile pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is in custody after the chase and standoff. The incident began...
Calhouns decorate for Christmas with a contemporary flair
KEARNEY – Imagine a 6,000-square-foot contemporary home with 13 Christmas trees and sparkling blue and silver seasonal decor spread throughout the main floor. Santa will find black, red, white and jewel-toned holiday fun when he visits the Hill Country-style home of Bill and Patti Calhoun west of Kearney. The couple built the house in 2019 after Bill became president and CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center in 2018.
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
Kearney’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Looking to build your dream home? This unimproved building lot offers excellent paved street access, and city utilities, and is situated in a very quiet neighborhood on the Southeastern edge of Elwood, Nebraska. The lot is approximately 133' x 141', has front and rear access, and provides nearly level topography. The work has all been done and all you need to do is simply bring your building plans and start digging your foundation! Experience the best of country living on the edge of a small, friendly midwestern community. Located only three miles from the Elwood Reservoir and seven miles from Johnson Lake. Just 14 miles from I-80. Sailing, skiing, swimming, boating, skating, and golfing are only moments away. Affordable building lots with good access and utilities are very difficult to find. This is a unique opportunity! Call today for more details! ***Note: An additional 15 acres parcel of land is also available adjacent to this lot.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (19) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Goodfellows hits $63,533, money will help children in need around Kearney, Buffalo County
KEARNEY – The Kearney Goodfellows drive has risen to $63,533, thanks to today’s donations of $3,757. The money will help Goodfellows make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need...
