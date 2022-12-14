Candlelight Tour attracts over 2,000

Thousands descended upon Edenton’s hallowed streets to tour some of its most venerable homes as the Christmas Candlelight Tour returned for its 41st year.

Hosted by the Edenton Historical Commission, the tour saw upwards of 2,100 tickets sold, with just as many venturing downtown in the ‘South’s prettiest small town’ to see architectural marvels dressed in their holiday best.

Along East King and East Water streets, two of the main thoroughfares for this year’s outing, crowds were packed, with lines well out the door at many of the tour sites.

One of those sites was Homestead, located at 101 East Water Street and the home of Susan Inglis. The home, built in 1771, has been in Inglis’ family for eight generations.

“This home was originally just four rooms downstairs and two rooms above, with porches all around,” Inglis told guests who gathered around in the entry room. “Then a Victorian addition came in the 1890s.”

Flanked by a painting of her late mother, Frances, Inglis spoke with passion about her home and family, who have been rooted right along Edenton Bay for perhaps centuries. The home twinkled as volunteers guided folks through rooms with details about various trinkets, rooms, home additions and furniture.

A block away at 409 Court Street, attorney Hood Ellis held the door for patrons as they filed up the steps onto his porch. Inside, his wife, Anne, greeted those who came in, some visitors hailing from as far as Colorado in this year’s event.

Most of the action this year took place along East King Street, however, as the tour shifted from the west side of Broad Street last year to the east side.

Horse-drawn carriages, reminiscing friends, the smell of hot cider and sung festive tunes filled the chilly air in Edenton over the course of Friday and Saturday as attendees ducked in and out of homes, dazzled by decorations and awed by architecture.

The tour was also a time to showcase the handiwork of preservationists and restorationists, including one Dawson Tyler, of Down East Preservation.

Found inside 201 East King Street – the Bateman-Badham House – Tyler spoke on a recent restoration done at the property and specifically the transformation of the home’s kitchen. A vaulted ceiling now stretched over the breadth of the kitchen, wowing many who entered. Countertops fusing copper with quartzite delighted others, as delicate fingertips ran across the intricate designs.

A block south, along East Water Street, EHC Chair Clara Stage eagerly welcomed revelers into her home, happy to hear about smashing ticket sales over at the Penelope Barker House – where the welcome center had been set up as a tour hub and ticket site.

Throughout the day, numerous public spaces were set up to host music, drinks and “tasties” for all who visited. The Barker House served up eggnog and punch, while the Renaissance Consort took over the Cupola House both Friday and Saturday afternoons with plentiful 18th century music.

Other music acts who performed for visitors were Douglas Jackson at the Chowan Arts Council, the Doorway Singers along the tour route and Gabriel’s Men Chorale at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.

A majority of tourists coming to Edenton for the tour this year hailed from Raleigh and Virginia Beach, according to polls conducted over the weekend.

EHC Director Robert Leath was also pleased with the fantastic turnout, finding a link between historical preservation, tourism and commercial booms for Edenton.

“Historic preservation isn’t just a part of Edenton’s identity, but it’s also good for business,” Leath said. “It’s a major driver for the local economy. Visitors flock to Edenton to enjoy everything the town has to offer, which combines history and architecture with commerce, shops and restaurants that are part of the overall visual experience.”

For more information on the annual tour, homes featured or how to take part in a future tour, visit the Penelope Barker House at 505 South Broad Street.