Lisa A. Norris
Lisa A. Norris, 62, died Thursday night Dec. 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born July 3, 1960. On Aug. 25, 1979, Lisa married William O. Norris; he survives. She is also survived by her children, William (Hannah) O. “Bill” Norris III, Tippecanoe, Deane M....
George Paul Williams
George Paul Williams, 73, Albion, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born July 7, 1949. He is survived by his seven siblings, Betty (Frank) Terry, Rutledge, Tenn., Mary Neace, Lexington, Ky., Reva (Ed) Coe, LaGrange, Roy (Tina) Williams, Lost Creek, Ky., Keith Williams, Albion, Pamela (James) Southwood, Ligonier and Sharon Hayes, Ligonier.
Mildred E. Balding
Mildred E. Balding, 99, died peacefully at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born March 6, 1923. On July 31, 1942, Mildred married Robert A. Balding; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Marge Burkholder, and Karlena “Sue”...
Antonia Cooper
Antonia Cooper, 56, Elkhart, died unexpectedly, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at home in Elkhart. She was born Jan. 4, 1966. Antonia is survived by her mother, Dora (Dimas) Buch; five children, Rebecca (Ramiro) Garza, Goshen, Raquel (Jon) Sweet, Yucaipa, Calif., Cynthia Alejandro, Christina (Salvador) Hernandez and Reyna (Jesus) Vivanco, all of Goshen; 12 grandchildren; and two sisters, Margarita Magos, Ligonier and Maria (Hector) Sandoval, Goshen.
Ray V. Reffitt
Ray V. Reffitt, 84, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at home in Pierceton. He was born May 8, 1938, in Risner, Ky., the son of (the late) Jimmy and Lishie (Ousley) Reffitt. Ray graduated from high school in Martin, Ky., but lived the majority of his life in Kosciusko County. He retired as a machinist at DePuy in 2003 after 30 years with the company. Ray loved the time he spent with his family and friends; he enjoyed cooking and especially liked backyard cookouts.
Lisa Olivo
Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma (Cable) and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools. Lisa worked at...
Elnora A. Sayger
Elnora A. Sayger 88, Rochester, died at 3:09 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 3, 1934. On April 5, 1952, she married John Sayger. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Ronald (Tina) Sayger, Rochester and Timothy (Linda)...
Rickie ‘Rick’ Wireman Sr.
Rickie “Rick” Wireman Sr., 62, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in The New Meadows, Warsaw. Rick was born Oct. 7, 1962. Rick is survived by his sister, Debbie Wireman, Warsaw, and his three grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is entrusted to the arrangements.
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam (Stutsman) Cripe and Harry Wyatt Cripe. Mary Ann grew up in Plymouth where she was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School. She had always wanted to be a nurse and graduated from nursing school in 1967 from South Bend Memorial. At the young age of 21, she married Paul Dean Freed on Dec. 3, 1967, in Plymouth. They eventually moved to Warsaw, where she practiced nursing and shared the next 55 years of marriage, doing everything together with Paul. Always wanting to help others, she found her calling as a nurse. Mary Ann worked for a number of years for Dr. Moser, Dr. Galbreath as well as for the Convenience Clinic and U.S. Healthworks.
On Land and Sea: Goshen Native Takes Lead Aboard Mercy Ships
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — After graduation, many college friends get jobs close to each other or even share an apartment. But it’s not every day that two Cedarville University graduates join forces to board a ship to teach missionary kids for two years. Grace Flint and Kayla Casaletto, both...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, South Main Street, south of East Effie Mae Street, North Webster. Drivers: Kathleen L. Wellington, 52, North Ward Lane, North Webster; and James R. Curtis, 23, North Webster. Curtis was working a crash with the emergency lights on his police car activated. Wellington’s vehicle began to slide and hit Curtis’ vehicle. Wellington was cited for no valid operator, no license in possession, expired registration and failure to provide valid financial responsibility. Damage up to $10,000.
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
Jonathan, Emily Martin To Perform Sunday At FCC Of Warsaw
WARSAW — Emily Martin wouldn’t call her and husband Jonathan Martin’s album “Tell Me the Story,” a Christmas album per se. Instead she deems it an Advent one, mentioning it focuses around not just Jesus’ birth, but “the big picture of Scripture,” including “looking at Jesus’ heart and His willingness to come down to us (to be a sacrifice for people’s sins).”
Joshaua May — PENDING
Joshaua May, 50, Warsaw, died Dec.19, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 100 block West Van Buren Street, Leesburg. Jeffrey J. Miller reported burglary. Two firearms were stolen. Value: $1,200. 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 1500 block North Fox Farm Road, Warsaw. Tyler L. Fox...
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — The annual Breakfast with Santa event will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the North Webster Community Center. Pancakes and sausage will be served by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. Culver Family Wellness Center will host Santa and self-guided tours of the center’s new wing....
North Webster Community Center Celebrates Opening Of Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER — “Candy Canes and Cocktails” was the theme of The Culver Family Wellness Center’s grand opening Friday night, Dec. 16. The new wing is located at The North Webster Community Center. The “Candy Canes and Cocktails” reception was the official ribbon cutting for the...
Rader Seeking Spot On Leesburg Council
LEESBURG — A third candidate is trying for an open spot on the Leesburg Town Council. Mitchell “Mitch” Rader joins Darrin Lincoln and Amanda Brookins-Bibler in seeking to fill the vacancy made by Republican Doug Jones’ resignation from the council. Jones’ resignation is effective Saturday, Dec. 31.
Timeline From The Past: Post Office Robbery, Peru Flood Of 1913
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 20, 1973 — “Unless it’s an emergency, stay home,” said Ron Himes, Kosciusko County highway department employee. Highway workers today are digging the main county roads out from under 13 inches of snow that began sifting down early Wednesday morning.
South Bend Becomes State’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready’ Community
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Broadband Office has designated the city of South Bend as an official Broadband Ready Community. South Bend is the state’s 75th community to earn the broadband ready status, which signals to the telecommunication industry that the community is reducing barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
