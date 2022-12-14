Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
hotnewhiphop.com
Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard
The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Luka Doncic Is Done With The Dallas Mavericks After Recent Incident
Apart from last season, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to be serious contenders in the Western Conference. The Slovenian guard is an incredible player who has shown he can lead this team to win, but without the right help, things get very difficult for him. Following a...
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Names Anthony Davis The Only Player Who Can Match Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are constantly compared to each other, given the fact that they play the same position and are extremely dominant when attacking the rim. From a couple of seasons ago, they have been compared to one another by fans and analysts. Some think that AD has...
TMZ.com
Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows
Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon
The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio: Eagles' Jalen Hurts is 'much more like Tom Brady than any other player'
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has turned quite a few heads this season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFL's best record while playing at an MVP level. While this might be only the start of Hurts' rise, ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio compares one part of the quarterback's game to the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
Kings coach Mike Brown fined $25K for actions toward ref
The NBA slapped Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown with a $25,000 fine Friday after his outburst with a referee two
Yardbarker
LeBron James Defends Anthony Davis After Loss To Celtics: "I Know Who I’m Rocking And Rolling With Every Night.”
This season has been a grind for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After a 2-10 start, they have been playing some good basketball of late to salvage their season and avoid falling into a hole too deep to climb out of. Unfortunately, despite showing some signs of life,...
Suns' Chris Paul earns college degree from Winston-Salem St.
After beginning his college journey in 2003 at Wake Forest, Suns guard Chris Paul earned his bachelor's degree from Winston-Salem State and walked the stage Friday.
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Nets Land Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis In Bold Trade Scenario
Things change. If you don’t keep a close eye on them, you’ll lose track of them quickly. The same holds about the NBA. If you care to understand something, you must update your understanding as new information emerges. Otherwise, you’ll only understand what something used to be.
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk
The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Five Boston Celtics become trade-eligible today
An important day on the NBA calendar has arrived with December 15; many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on this date. That means...
