Breaking news: Mandy Rose has reportedly been released by WWE
As seen during the December 13th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT women’s champion. The match was originally supposed to take place at the New Year’s Evil special in January. On Wednesday afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com tweeted...
Longtime Vince McMahon supporter explains why him returning would be “a scorched Earth scenario”
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. An anonymous “longtime supporter” of McMahon gave a statement to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com regarding the situation…. “What if (he) decided to upend the entire Board (he has 80 percent voting...
Ric Flair: “Jim Ross lost every bit of credibility with me in life”
During his podcast, Ric Flair was critical of Jim Ross over an appearance on Dark Side of The Ring last year. In the documentary, JR discussed the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” and said the following regarding Flair’s alleged inappropriate behavior on the flight…. “He’s the life...
How allies of Vince McMahon are said to feel about him trying to make WWE comeback
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation…. “Vince is the majority shareholder. He owns the most voting power. He does not own 50% of the stock, but he does...
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
What is being said about Naomi now that Sasha Banks is reportedly heading to NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Sasha’s tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that she will have to make a decision regarding her future. Meltzer noted the following about Naomi’s options…
Report: Sasha Banks’ WWE departure confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago”
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Fightful Select noted that while WWE hasn’t officially announced anything,...
Shawn Michaels reportedly approached about having another WWE match
As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 PLE, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin came out of retirement to have a match against Kevin Owens. It’s now believed that Owens made an attempt to have a match against another retired Hall of Famer. According to Fightful Select, Owens approached...
Miro addresses his AEW status amidst rumors about his creative direction
As previously noted, Miro is reportedly healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but his creative status with the company remains up in the air. While speaking with Muse TV, Miro was asked when he would be back on AEW television and here was his response…. “Spicy question. It’s not...
Reliving Katsuyori Shibata vs Tomohiro Ishii from WK10
With Wrestle Kingdom 3 weeks away I went back and watched the match that got me hooked on New Japan Pro Wrestling. Katsuyori Shibata vs Tomohiro Ishii. No holy S**t chants needed here, the audible gasps from the audience says it all. If you look up the definition of strong style in the dictionary you will see a picture of Shibata and Ishii facing off and that’s it.
Braun Strowman: “I’m a passionate, caring, loving, articulate human being”
During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Braun Strowman talked about his wrestling character…. “A lot of it comes out of the question of, ‘Who could I wrestle if I could wrestle anyone of all time’, and it’s the same answer every time. It’s Andre the Giant. Andre the Giant is sports entertainment. He is the reason why this industry is what it is and it’s world renowned. It’s a global entity. When you talk WWE, you cannot mention this company without saying Andre the Giant. So from him to the Big Show to Kane to Undertaker to Mark Henry to all these other giant men that have come and gone in this business, I’m one of the very last few of a dying breed of these dinosaurs that I like to call it. So in my mind, I’m carrying on a tradition and a legacy that is fading, and as much as that hurts my heart because of that exact same thing that you just talked about, the stereotype of being this bigger guy that I’ve had things handed to me in life or that I fee, fi, fo, fum my way through life, grinding up people’s kids to make my bread, there’s more to it than that. I look like this big, imposing, scary monster, but at the end of the day, I’m a passionate, caring, loving, articulate human being, and I want to be able to not only portray the aspect of the monster side of things, but I want to show the world that there’s more than meets the eye. Don’t judge a book by its cover.”
Saraya comments on the report that Vince McMahon wants to make a WWE comeback
While speaking to Forbes.com, Saraya commented on the report of Vince McMahon wanting to make a WWE comeback…. “He’s only been out for a couple of months! I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter [Triple H] in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited. But if he comes back, is he going to undo everything Hunter has done? That’s the question, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t work there anymore, so I don’t have to worry about it.”
AEW television programming will reportedly be getting a new look in January
It was previously reported that Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, part of the deal for Mansury being brought in is that Warner Brothers Disovery and AEW President Tony Khan have decided to change the look of the television programming. It’s currently believed that the planned changes will go into effect at some point in January.
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for December 14th 2022
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for December 14th 2022…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
News regarding Action Andretti’s upset victory over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
As seen during the December 14th 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Andretti’s story…. “The story behind this is that Action Andretti….had a match on one...
Ric Flair on Vince McMahon possibly returning to WWE: “He is entitled to whatever he wants”
During his podcast, Ric Flair was asked about the report of Vince McMahon wanting to make a WWE comeback. Flair answered the question and took a shot at former WCW executive Eric Bischoff in the process…. “Well, you know, you’re not going to get a negative word out of me....
Saraya addresses internet speculation that Sasha Banks will be her mystery partner in AEW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. While speaking to Forbes.com, Saraya commented on the speculation…. “I...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 16th 2022 edition
After the December 14th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 16th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti opens the show. They have a long, competitive match. Moxley...
Video compilation of WWE’s “most savage” moments of 2022
From WWE: Watch the most insulting lines and attacks of the year, featuring Brock Lesnar mocking Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair giving Becky Lynch a haircut, and much more. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
