During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Braun Strowman talked about his wrestling character…. “A lot of it comes out of the question of, ‘Who could I wrestle if I could wrestle anyone of all time’, and it’s the same answer every time. It’s Andre the Giant. Andre the Giant is sports entertainment. He is the reason why this industry is what it is and it’s world renowned. It’s a global entity. When you talk WWE, you cannot mention this company without saying Andre the Giant. So from him to the Big Show to Kane to Undertaker to Mark Henry to all these other giant men that have come and gone in this business, I’m one of the very last few of a dying breed of these dinosaurs that I like to call it. So in my mind, I’m carrying on a tradition and a legacy that is fading, and as much as that hurts my heart because of that exact same thing that you just talked about, the stereotype of being this bigger guy that I’ve had things handed to me in life or that I fee, fi, fo, fum my way through life, grinding up people’s kids to make my bread, there’s more to it than that. I look like this big, imposing, scary monster, but at the end of the day, I’m a passionate, caring, loving, articulate human being, and I want to be able to not only portray the aspect of the monster side of things, but I want to show the world that there’s more than meets the eye. Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

21 HOURS AGO