Washington State

Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration's latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation. In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy's troops...
WASHINGTON, DC
Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy sector to prevent a...
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Thursday adopted a new policy promoting greater use of nuclear energy to ensure a stable power supply amid global fuel shortages and to reduce carbon emissions — a major reversal of its phase-out plan since the Fukushima crisis. The new policy says Japan...
New majority of Biden picks confirmed to US utility's board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed six long-waiting nominees by President Joe Biden to the board of the nation's largest public utility, establishing a new majority with Biden's picks. The Senate confirmed the six by unanimous consent, Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Ashton Davies said. The...

