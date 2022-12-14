ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Metcalfe Co. High School selects new head baseball coach

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School has named Daniel Garrett as the new head coach of the high school baseball team. Garrett is a 1997 graduate of Metcalfe County High School and a 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky. He coached middle school baseball for four years...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

"Toys for Tots" returns to Bowling Green

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A cold final weekend of Fall!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finished the work week with a good dose of sunshine, although Friday was blustery and chilly. The weekend will be even colder. Cold temperatures will dominate our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, the Eaglestone Village subdivision has had one resident to thank for keeping the neighborhood streets clean. Bob Wood grew up on a farm in Barren County where he gained a strong work ethic and a strong sense of service. He went on to spend 22 years as the Chief Financial Officer for the Bowling Green Independent School District until his retirement.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Arctic air headed our way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of the week is looking chilly with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Arctic air is headed our way by Thursday evening. Starting Thursday evening, we get a blast...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Potter Gray students make Christmas donation to The HIVE

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local elementary school students chose to give back this holiday season. Students at Potter Gray Elementary School were given a choice this holiday season. The fourth-grade class could either participate in a gift exchange or gather donations for a local nonprofit. The students unanimously chose...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
CAVE CITY, KY

