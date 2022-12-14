Read full article on original website
Bowling Green native Ryan Beard promoted to Missouri State football head coach
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced on Friday that Bowling Green native Ryan Beard has been promoted to head coach at Missouri State. Beard served this past season as defensive coordinator for the program under former head coach Bobby Petrino. Beard is a Bowling Green High School graduate...
Metcalfe Co. High School selects new head baseball coach
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School has named Daniel Garrett as the new head coach of the high school baseball team. Garrett is a 1997 graduate of Metcalfe County High School and a 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky. He coached middle school baseball for four years...
"Toys for Tots" returns to Bowling Green
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
A cold final weekend of Fall!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finished the work week with a good dose of sunshine, although Friday was blustery and chilly. The weekend will be even colder. Cold temperatures will dominate our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, the Eaglestone Village subdivision has had one resident to thank for keeping the neighborhood streets clean. Bob Wood grew up on a farm in Barren County where he gained a strong work ethic and a strong sense of service. He went on to spend 22 years as the Chief Financial Officer for the Bowling Green Independent School District until his retirement.
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year. Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas...
Arctic air headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of the week is looking chilly with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Arctic air is headed our way by Thursday evening. Starting Thursday evening, we get a blast...
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident who works for the Russellville Board of Education which is just five minutes down the road from McDonald’s.
Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center to house male juveniles in new state plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center will soon become one of three facilities in the state to house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a serious offense. Gov. Andy Beshear outlined a new system Thursday where the Department of Juvenile...
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
Potter Gray students make Christmas donation to The HIVE
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local elementary school students chose to give back this holiday season. Students at Potter Gray Elementary School were given a choice this holiday season. The fourth-grade class could either participate in a gift exchange or gather donations for a local nonprofit. The students unanimously chose...
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
