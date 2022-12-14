Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas

Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.

Figuring you can never have too many quarterbacks, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters on Tuesday night offered a scholarship to Washington State commit Sam Leavitt — considering he was fair game after Cougars offensive coordinator Eric Morris earlier in the day became the North Texas head coach.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Leavitt from West Linn High School in West Linn, Oregon, is a 4-star prospect who led his team to a 12-1 record and the 6A state championship. A dual-threat quarterback, he's a 2023 recruit and considered the top offensive player in the state.

Leavitt took an official visit as recent as last week to WSU and two days ago he toured Michigan State, which similarly has offered him. He also is being pursued by Florida State and Arizona.

The Huskies supposedly have a 2023 commitment from 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, yet he recently took a visit to Ohio State on the weekend the Buckeyes played and lost to Michigan.

“They’re not forcing anything right now,” Kienholz told On3 regarding the Buckeyes before he toured Columbus. “They’re taking things slow right now because they do respect that I’m committed to Washington still, so they’re just gonna keep having conversations with me and then eventually see if I can get up for a visit or a game day.”

Same as Kienholz, Leavitt is a true dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 3,015 yards and 36 touchdowns this past season, with just 5 interceptions, and ran for 720 yards and 8 scores, going the distance on a 72-yarder.

He committed to WSU on July 2 and had spoken highly of Morris, who previously coached Patrick Mahomes. It's unclear if the Cougars offensive coordinator leaving is a deal-breaker for him and the Palouse.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.



Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter or at danraley580@gmail.com