Irvine, CA

2 people found dead on UC Irvine campus

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. –Two people were found dead on the University of California, Irvine campus in an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

Irvine Police officers discovered the bodies of two people — a man and a woman. Their identities have not been released.

Police first received calls about bodies found lying near 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza B) outside of a multi-story building around 3:52 p.m.

When officers arrived, the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigating, authorities believe the deaths are a result of a murder-suicide. The two victims may also be related, police said. It is unknown whether they were students at the university.

The events leading up to the deaths are under investigation.

UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman released a statement saying:

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death on campus of two individuals this afternoon. We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community.

Preliminary information does suggest the possibility that at least one death occurred at the hands of another. Under such circumstances, the City of Irvine Police will be leading the investigation and will be responsible for updating our community on its progress. Of course, the university will be fully cooperating with these efforts.

At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families. But there are also members of the UCI community who have been contacted to assist with the investigation and to share their knowledge of what may have happened.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Sanders at 949-724-7233 or email him at jsanders@cityofirvine.org

