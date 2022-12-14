ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weUSy_0jhtGqz400

Lincoln residents sign petition against proposed disc golf course 02:35

LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.

Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park.

"I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.

She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from their front door, but now the city of Lincoln is considering a new fixture — an 18-hole disc golf course that is causing an in-house rivalry already.

"It is a big park just full of dead trees, so it would be good with golf. I think it would be fun to go down and play," Ariel said.

"It's a preserve. It's for animals," said Al, who isn't the only resident opposed.

The city council meeting garnered dozens of speakers asking Lincoln to reject the proposal completely.

"We insist the City of Lincoln put on hold any plan to convert this open space to a golf course," one resident said.

Disc golf is a professional sport similar to the traditional game of golf, except, instead of a club and golf ball, players use discs and toss them into nets at each hole. It's a game Lincoln residents don't want to play.

More than 700 people signed the petition against it, citing environmental concerns including damage to animal habitats if the course is built in the Auburn Ravine Preserve and citing neighborhood concerns including traffic and parking

"Parking, the noise, and it's just a lot more people," Al said.

CBS13 spoke directly to the newly appointed mayor of Lincoln off camera who said this disc golf course is in the very early phases of discussion. Currently, there is no plan or funding for the course and nothing has been approved.

Comments / 2

Baaaaaaahhhhhhhh
4d ago

Disc golf is fun and should be allowed at this park in Lincoln. It's okay for the developers to come in and build thousands of homes, but we don't want a disc golf course?

Reply
4
Michael Mills
4d ago

so they have a park and dont want anyone to use it? 700 people dont represent the entire town of Lincoln. maybe if it was another golf course they would approve. course number 26

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calaveras Enterprise

New segment of Highway 4 to officially open

Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

The future of garbage and recycling takes shape in Western Placer County

Expansion and vote on EIR aim to support the region’s planned growth. Roseville, Calif – The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) Board of Directors has voted to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Additionally, directors voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts allowing for expansion of WPWMA operations across their existing properties – including facilitating a local circular economy.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans

The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

All 3 RT light rail lines briefly interrupted in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit had service interrupted for a few hours along all three light rail lines in downtown Sacramento on Friday. According to SacRT, the scheduled service disruption was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the removal of a large tree limb that was damaged in a recent […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Paul Joiner new Lincoln mayor

Lincoln Councilman Paul Joiner was sworn in as mayor at Tuesday’s Lincoln City Council meeting. Dan Karleskint was sworn in as vice-mayor. Ben Brown, a new council member, and Holly Andreatta, Lincoln’s former mayor, were also sworn in for City Council seats. “It’s been an honor and a...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Parents, students pack Auburn Union School District meeting to defend their schools

The EV Cain Middle School gymnasium was packed Wednesday night as the Auburn Union School District (AUSD) welcomed three new trustees to its five-person board. The more than 200 students, teachers and parents were in attendance for the district’s annual reorganization; they wanted to make sure their voices were heard in support of their schools.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire

WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

NV County Sheriff’s Office receives $4.8M grant for radio tower equipment

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors authorized the upgrade of radio tower equipment and replacement of 78 vehicle radios, 96 handheld radios and associated equipment utilized by the sheriff’s office for dispatch and operational communication needs during their meeting Tuesday. The Community Oriented Policing Services Technology and Equipment fund...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Mayor Harry Price dies suddenly at 85

FAIRFIELD - The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly Friday morning, just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and been in public office for four decades.Price's final council meeting showcased his love for his city."And tonight, I should like to report that the tree lighting ceremony was such a joy," he said. Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.His sudden loss is...
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters say smoke detectors helped Foothill Farms family escape early morning house fire

FOOTHILL FARMS – All residents got out safely after a house fire in Foothill Farms early Friday morning. The scene is on Meghan Way, just off of Walerga Road. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found an active fire at the home. A neighbor at the scene told CBS13 that they saw an orange glow and flames coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters say a family of five, including an eight-month-old child, lived at the home. All got out safely thanks to working smoke detectors alerting them to the fire, crews say.The fire is now out, but firefighters say there was significant damage to the interior of the home as well as the attic. Faulty electrical work is apparently to blame for starting the fire, Sacramento Metro Fire officials say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
121K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy