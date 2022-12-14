Read full article on original website
Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.
Avatar Fans Are Divided Over Sigourney Weaver's Performance As Kiri In The Way Of Water
In creating the technicolor, eye-popping world of Pandora, James Cameron looked to a different sort of space epic. "If you look at how George Lucas did it in the universe that he created, which is astonishing, he chose to make each different biome, each different culture, have their own planet around the galaxy," Cameron said in a conversation with Variety. "And I thought, 'Well, that's not the way Earth works.' Earth has the Arctic, the Antarctic, the rainforest, the desert and the mountains. All different biomes...I can spend as many films as I want to make just on Pandora, just by going to different places."
Why The Family Guy Creators Wanted To Get Carrie Fisher On The Show
Over its 21-season run, "Family Guy" has amassed numerous celebrity guests while following a no-holds-barred approach to comedy. Many Hollywood A-listers have lent their talents to the series, including Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., and Betty White, but few have had as prominent of a role as the great Carrie Fisher.
Game Of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Has An Interesting View Of Fame
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau broke out into mainstream fame after playing Jaime Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones" from 2011 to 2019. In a series where death was always on the menu, Jaime made it all the way to the final episode of the popular show, where he ultimately died protecting his queen. While "Game of Thrones" helped Coster-Waldau find mainstream success in America, including a sneaker tribute to his popular "Thrones" character, he was already an accomplished actor before that.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of 1923 Before
The world of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western "Yellowstone" revolves around the family legacy of the Duttons and the drama surrounding their Montana ranch. Handed down through six generations, after its founding Duttons faced the dangers of the American frontier to travel in search of a new home, the present-day Yellowstone is the nation's largest contiguous ranch in a drama that finds the Dutton descendants embroiled in politics, conflicts with the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and challenges to their land rights in the face of progress.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Star As Hypno-Hustler In A Sony Spider-Man Universe Film
After years of fan requests and his own personal ambitions, Donald Glover will finally be starring in a "Spider-Man" film — he just won't be playing the web-slinger. The multihyphenate artist will produce and star in a Sony Spider-Man universe movie about the minor comic book villain Hypno-Hustler, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Myles Murphy, son of renowned comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached as a writer on the project.
Even Chandler Riggs Didn't Know How Old Carl Was Supposed To Be On The Walking Dead
By the time Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) met his end in the world of "The Walking Dead," there seemed to be a general acknowledgment that he had fully grown up. In some ways, his quiet, dignified death, after saying goodbye to the most important people in his life, was in contrast to the immaturity he would often show in the series' earlier seasons. As TV Guide put it in 2017, Carl had grown up before viewers' very eyes, going from a whiny kid constantly finding himself in dangerous situations to a leader.
Jorja Fox Didn't Expect To Return As Sara Sidle On CSI: Vegas
Jorja Fox was one of the original cast members who helped sell "CSI: Vegas" to audiences upon its launch in 2021. Fox returned as Sara Sidle along with "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" stars William Petersen as Gilbert "Gil" Grissom and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows. The franchise had survived without...
Tom Hanks Believed The Polar Express Book Had The 'Complete X-Factor' For A Film Adaptation
Few actors can boast the kind of long-running success that Tom Hanks has. Though the actor got his start in comedies and sitcoms in the early 1980s, Hanks has since gone on to grow into one of the most respected dramatic actors in Hollywood. Still, that hasn't stopped the multitalented performer from going back to his roots with more light-hearted fare in the form of romantic comedies and animated films.
Warhammer 40K Fans Think An Unscripted Series That Sees Henry Cavill Playing The Game Would Be Just Fine
It's been a wild ride for Henry Cavill lately, with his much-anticipated turn as Superman getting reversed since Cavill won't return as Superman per an announcement on Wednesday, December 14, by newly crowned DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. But all hope is not lost Cavill fans. According...
Avatar: The Way Of Water Completely Whiffed On Neytiri's Arc, And We're Honestly Not Surprised
The following contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." In terms of its visuals, 2009's "Avatar" remains in a class all its own. It revolutionized 3D in Hollywood for several years, to the point where you practically couldn't see any movie in a theater without it getting a rushed 3D treatment. When it comes to criticizing "Avatar," most people take umbrage with the story itself.
Zoe Saldaña's Unexpected Connection To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, Zoe Saldaña appeared in two movies that would become franchises — J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" and James Cameron's "Avatar." Her role as Nyota Uhura spanned three movies, and with the release of 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water," the actress will now settle into multiple appearances as Na'vi princess Neytiri as that saga continues to unfold throughout the 2020s. Of course, Saldaña is also a long-running player in the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" with her role as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and subsequent MCU appearances. So playing one character in a feature film series is nothing new to the actress, but Neytiri is the one part that took time to return to her.
Guillermo Del Toro Doesn't Mince His Words When It Comes To Avatar 2's Achievements As A Film
Guillermo del Toro is nothing short of a master filmmaker. From his Academy Award-winning "The Shape of Water" to the hauntingly elegant and unsettling "Crimson Peak" and, of course, "Pan's Labyrinth," del Toro is no stranger to bringing magical and fantastical worlds to life. His reputation for filmmaking that branches between fantasy and horror has earned him notable recognition worldwide. Most would consider him one of the greats of his generation.
Ash's Japanese Voice Actor Hints That The Character Might Not Be Done With Pokémon Just Yet
Rica Matsumoto has been part of the "Pokémon" universe for so long that her name is pretty much synonymous with the lead character, Ash Ketchum, also known as Satoshi. While Sarah Natochenny voices the English version of the character, Matsumoto has long voiced the Japanese iteration. In an interview with CoroCoro Online, she talked about how she's come to recognize the importance of the role she's inhabited for 25 years. At one point, she recorded a message for a child that was sick in the hospital, and recalled, "At that time I both felt so thankful to be able to have a job where I get to do things like this and, at the same time, felt that I have this incredible responsibility."
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Zoe Saldaña Notes The Similarities Between Gamora And Neytiri
Back in November 2022, Zoe Saldaña praised James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise as being the highlight of her life and acting career — with it helping to pave the way for other big hits, like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and her now-legendary role as Gamora. "[Cameron] is responsible for...
Nick Jonas Said He Learned To Laugh At South Park's Jonas Brothers Parody Episode
It's no secret that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a tendency to paint celebrities in a not-so-flattering light. From the late Michael Jackson's nose falling off to the repulsive Snooki monster, nobody is safe from this duo. The list of parodied Hollywood personalities is endless, but...
Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)
What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?. For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.
Ash's English Voice Actors Pen Emotional Goodbyes For The Pokémon Legend
If you're a fan of the anime wing of the "Pokémon" franchise, you already know the bittersweet news that after 25 years in the arena, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are saying farewell as the show's main protagonists, ending Ash's epic journey to become the very best (like no one ever was). If you grew up watching "Pokémon" in its various animated incarnations over the years, it's a little bit of a shock to the system. And now, both of the performers who have given English-language voice to Ash Ketchum have made their own farewell announcements to the character.
Henry Cavill's Alleged Paycheck For His Black Adam Cameo Unveiled
As the then-DC Extended Universe prepared to kick off in 2013, fans learned that Henry Cavill would be the next actor to portray Superman. He made his debut via director Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," and for a few years, he continued to feature prominently in the new cinematic franchise. However, in the wake of the disastrous 2017 release of "Justice League," he basically disappeared from the DCEU spotlight, leading many folks to wonder if they'd ever see him don the cape consistently again or if Warner Bros. wanted to take "The Man of Tomorrow" in a new direction.
