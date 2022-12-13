Mac becomes ‘fairytale’ for winter dance

Read full article on original website
Related
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Obsessed Corgi 'Dancing' With Christmas Toy Delights Internet
"This is what holiday cheer looks like IRL," wrote one TikTok user.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!” So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt). ...
In Style
Blake Lively Wore Christmas Pajamas to Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, whether you're looking at the Billboard charts, your Starbucks cup, or your favorite celebrity's Instagram feed. In his latest post, Ryan Reynolds shared a new photo of his wife, Blake Lively, as the duo paid a visit to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. And being the true fashion girl that she is, Lively dressed for the occasion, skipping out on her usual red carpet attire of gowns and sky-high Christian Louboutins and posing with Reynolds wearing a set of matching holiday pajamas and a cozy-looking robe. In what may be a nod to the World Cup (or the fact that he's the owner of a soccer team), Reynolds wore a Pelé sweatshirt and topped his laid-back Christmas look off with a blue beanie.
Harrison High School Winter Extravaganza Features Holiday Music and More
Harrison Bands joined other performing ensembles of the Harrison High School Fine Arts department for an evening of holiday music, frivolity and art displays in the annual Winter Extravaganza at the Hoya Center on Dec. 8.
uptodateinteriors.com
A Holiday Home Tour Featuring Beautiful Christmas Color Palette Ideas
Tour our holiday home featuring a different Christmas color palette for each room plus over 25 Christmas home tours. This post contains affiliate links for your shopping convince to brands I love. You still pay the same price but I may earn a small commission. Greetings and welcome to our...
Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor
Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
macaronikid.com
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun THIS WEEKEND!
The Polar Express Movie Event at FatCats All Out Fun happening this weekend!. • Photo Opportunity with Santa (available before 10am only) • Small Coca-Cola bear/ornament (while supplies last) • Raffle Entry for Grand Prize Plush. Saturday Dec. 10th. Check-in 8:30 am. Only $12 / person. Tickets.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
Parents Magazine
Blake Lively’s Festive Holiday Pajamas Are on Major Sale Right Now
Some people make pregnancy look effortless and elegant, and Blake Lively is one of those people. ICYMI, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth baby, and in a new photo, the entrepreneur and actress proves she can really work any look while pregnant—especially cozy Elf-themed holiday pjs, made by none other than one of our personal favorite brands for matching family pajamas: Hanna Andersson. Lucky for us, you don’t have to be a celeb to snag these comfy pj’s and to make things ever sweeter, they happen to also be on major sale right now.
hotelnewsme.com
BRIGHTEN UP YOUR CHRISTMAS WITH A MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AT FORM HOTEL
Kick off the festive season and get into the holiday spirit with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony at FORM Hotel Dubai on December 9th. Discover an enchanting evening filled with family fun and festive cheer as you partake in a wholesome festive tradition. Indulge in delicious refreshments while soaking in the cosy ambience promise to bring joyous splendour to your evening. Sing along to all your favourite Christmas classics while enjoying live performances from a choir. A special visit from Santa Claus is sure to be the highlight of the night.
yourclassical.org
Watch: Voces8 Scholars sing Christmas classics 'Coventry Carol' and 'Sussex Carol'
For the first time in two and a half years, YourClassical MPR recently hosted visiting classical artists in our flagship recording studio — and what a session it turned out to be. Over three days in mid-November, the Voces8 Scholars, the U.S.-based training ensemble for the U.K.’s esteemed Voces8, recorded a wealth of material, including two Christmas songs prepared exclusively for YourClassical MPR listeners as part of our Carol Countdown.
Comments / 0