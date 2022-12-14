Johnstown Northridge was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 58-35 win over Heath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 17. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 28, 2022 at Heath High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

JOHNSTOWN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO