ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Tiffin Columbian knocks out victory beat against Sandusky Perkins

Tiffin Columbian turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 64-53 win over Sandusky Perkins for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 17. Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian squared off with February 2, 2021 at Tiffin Columbian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
TIFFIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Canton GlenOak earns tough verdict over Akron Hoban

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Canton GlenOak wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-59 over Akron Hoban in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 9, Canton GlenOak faced off against Canton McKinley and Akron Hoban took...
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashville Teays Valley's convoy passes Circleville

Ashville Teays Valley stretched out and finally snapped Circleville to earn a 43-32 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Ashville Teays Valley opened with a 12-0 advantage over Circleville through the first quarter.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Jerome collects victory over Bellefontaine

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dublin Jerome still prevailed 74-59 against Bellefontaine during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Dublin Jerome and Bellefontaine faced off on December 18, 2021 at Dublin Jerome High School. For a full recap, click here.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Morral Ridgedale cancels check from Delaware Christian

Morral Ridgedale dumped Delaware Christian 54-37 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 17. Last season, Morral Ridgedale and Delaware Christian squared off with December 18, 2021 at Delaware Christian School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DELAWARE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington nets nifty victory over Marysville

LEXINGTON -- Offense went through a key trio Saturday night to keep Lexington undefeated after 66-57 beating of Marysville in an independent boys basketall game. Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 15 points, while Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson each scored 14 points for the Minutemen. Forup contributed 11 rebounds and Hudson Moore added nine points.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Comeback kids: Johnstown Northridge finds a way to beat Heath

Johnstown Northridge was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 58-35 win over Heath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 17. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 28, 2022 at Heath High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph

Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
UNIONTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville controls the action and Pataskala Licking Heights

Granville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Pataskala Licking Heights 53-18 on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Granville and Pataskala Licking Heights squared off with December 3, 2021 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School last season. For more, click here.
GRANVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Not for the faint of heart: Carey topples North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Yes, Carey looked relaxed while edging North Robinson Colonel Crawford, but no autographs please after its 51-47 victory at North Robinson Colonel Crawford High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 3, Carey squared off with Attica Seneca East in a basketball game. For...
CAREY, OH
richlandsource.com

Springboro ekes out victory against Dayton Centerville

Springboro showed its poise to outlast a game Dayton Centerville squad for a 51-44 victory on December 17 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville faced off on December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School. For more, click here.
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy