No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
Tiffin Columbian knocks out victory beat against Sandusky Perkins
Tiffin Columbian turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 64-53 win over Sandusky Perkins for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 17. Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian squared off with February 2, 2021 at Tiffin Columbian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Canton GlenOak earns tough verdict over Akron Hoban
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Canton GlenOak wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-59 over Akron Hoban in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 9, Canton GlenOak faced off against Canton McKinley and Akron Hoban took...
GALLERY: Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament
The Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament was held Saturday at Galion High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Ashville Teays Valley's convoy passes Circleville
Ashville Teays Valley stretched out and finally snapped Circleville to earn a 43-32 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Ashville Teays Valley opened with a 12-0 advantage over Circleville through the first quarter.
Dublin Jerome collects victory over Bellefontaine
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dublin Jerome still prevailed 74-59 against Bellefontaine during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Dublin Jerome and Bellefontaine faced off on December 18, 2021 at Dublin Jerome High School. For a full recap, click here.
Morral Ridgedale cancels check from Delaware Christian
Morral Ridgedale dumped Delaware Christian 54-37 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 17. Last season, Morral Ridgedale and Delaware Christian squared off with December 18, 2021 at Delaware Christian School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington nets nifty victory over Marysville
LEXINGTON -- Offense went through a key trio Saturday night to keep Lexington undefeated after 66-57 beating of Marysville in an independent boys basketall game. Freshman Brayden Fogle led the way with 15 points, while Baden Forup and Elijah Hudson each scored 14 points for the Minutemen. Forup contributed 11 rebounds and Hudson Moore added nine points.
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 51, Lexington 45
Mansfield Senior beat Lexington 51-45 in Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball action Thursday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Overtime was required before Ironton could trip Raceland-Worthington
Ironton didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Raceland-Worthington 65-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Ironton drew first blood by forging a 22-11 margin over Raceland-Worthington after the first quarter.
Comeback kids: Johnstown Northridge finds a way to beat Heath
Johnstown Northridge was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 58-35 win over Heath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 17. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 28, 2022 at Heath High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph
Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Granville controls the action and Pataskala Licking Heights
Granville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Pataskala Licking Heights 53-18 on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Granville and Pataskala Licking Heights squared off with December 3, 2021 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School last season. For more, click here.
Not for the faint of heart: Carey topples North Robinson Colonel Crawford
Yes, Carey looked relaxed while edging North Robinson Colonel Crawford, but no autographs please after its 51-47 victory at North Robinson Colonel Crawford High on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 3, Carey squared off with Attica Seneca East in a basketball game. For...
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
Springboro ekes out victory against Dayton Centerville
Springboro showed its poise to outlast a game Dayton Centerville squad for a 51-44 victory on December 17 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville faced off on December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School. For more, click here.
Some kind of impressive: Mt. Victory Ridgemont pounds Morral Ridgedale
Mt. Victory Ridgemont stomped on Morral Ridgedale 67-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Morral Ridgedale squared off with December 17, 2021 at Morral Ridgedale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
Pretty portrait: Westerville South paints a victorious picture in win over Delaware Hayes
Westerville South notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Delaware Hayes 69-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Delaware Hayes faced off on February 1, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bellefontaine uses bonus action to stop Plain City Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
