KAAL-TV
US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks tumbled on Wall Street and across European markets Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, with more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index closing...
KAAL-TV
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to...
KAAL-TV
Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another $3.58B of its shares
Shares of Tesla are sliding before the market open on Thursday after news broke that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock slipped to $153 in premarket trading and is nearing two-year lows. Musk, the new owner of...
KAAL-TV
A week into China’s easing, uncertainty over virus direction
BEIJING (AP) — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no official indications yet of the massive surge of critically ill patients...
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
KAAL-TV
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
KAAL-TV
Retail sales drop at start of key holiday shopping season
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut back sharply on retail spending last month as the holiday shopping season began with high prices and rising interest rates forcing families, particularly lower income households, to make harder decisions about what they buy. Retail sales fell 0.6% from October to November after a...
KAAL-TV
IMF approves deal with Egypt for $3 billion support package
CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a $3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in an additional $14 billion in financing for the Middle East country. The announcement...
KAAL-TV
Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Panama’s president announced Thursday that the government ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama, a...
