FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 UW Huskies score double figures in 90-55 win over Idaho State
SEATTLE (AP) — Keyon Menifield scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and the UW Huskies beat Idaho State 90-55 on Saturday night. Braxton Meah added 12 points for Washington (9-3), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the floor. PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema and Koren Johnson scored 11 points apiece. Keion Brooks Jr. had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
All Over The Map: Park honors ‘man who invented caring about Seattle history’
Victor Steinbrueck Park at Pike Place Market will close next week for a lengthy renovation project. The park, which functions like something of a year-round outdoor living room for Pike Place Market, is named for a man who ‘invented’ caring about – and doing something about – preserving Seattle history.
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
Ross: Can AI software solve Seattle’s graffiti problem?
I got a hold of the ChatGTP software for a story, and once I was hooked on the marvel and the horror of modern Artificial intelligence, I decided to test the limits of how much these robots really know, so I can establish a timeline of how much longer I can stay employed before they are able to do my job.
Have yourself a very northwest weather week
A cold, rainy, and possibly snowy situation in the Puget Sound area to begin the week. The National Weather Service is saying it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around freezing Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but what kind of precip that will be depends on where you...
Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict
Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial. “Just because Troyer was found not guilty still doesn’t change my opinion about him being an embarrassment to Pierce County. I stand on that,” Gee Scott said on the Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio.
