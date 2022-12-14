Unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties. But, the good news is it's still near the record lows it hit just before the pandemic. Ventura County had a 3.7% jobless rate in November, up from 3.4% in October. Santa Barbara County went from 2.8% to 3.2%. And, San Luis Obispo County also showed a month-to-month increase, moving from 2.5% to 2.8%.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO