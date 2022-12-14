Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
kclu.org
Unemployment up in Tri-Counties, as well as statewide
Unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties. But, the good news is it's still near the record lows it hit just before the pandemic. Ventura County had a 3.7% jobless rate in November, up from 3.4% in October. Santa Barbara County went from 2.8% to 3.2%. And, San Luis Obispo County also showed a month-to-month increase, moving from 2.5% to 2.8%.
kclu.org
Arson? Investigators now call blaze which gutted historic Ventura County high school gym suspicious
Could it have been arson? Investigators now say a huge fire which destroyed a historic high school gym in Ventura County is suspicious in origin. It was a massive fire on the Santa Paula High School campus November 27th. The blaze which destroyed the 1930’s-era Bryden Gym was discovered just before 1 a.m., and it raged for hours. The structure was a total loss.
vidanewspaper.com
Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
kclu.org
It's go time! Looks like all systems are a go for NASA satellite launch from Santa Barbara County
NASA officials say it’s now a “go” for the planned launch of a $1.2 billion research satellite from the Central Coast which was postponed from Thursday morning. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite will be used by American and French researchers to do what’s being called the first global survey of Earth’s surface water supply.
Sfvbj.com
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
