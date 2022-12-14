ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Unemployment up in Tri-Counties, as well as statewide

Unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties. But, the good news is it's still near the record lows it hit just before the pandemic. Ventura County had a 3.7% jobless rate in November, up from 3.4% in October. Santa Barbara County went from 2.8% to 3.2%. And, San Luis Obispo County also showed a month-to-month increase, moving from 2.5% to 2.8%.
Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks Receives $84.7 Million in Refinancing

Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks has received a substantial refinancing package. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.’s Capital Markets division closed the $84.7 million refinancing for Janss Marketplace, a 456,390-square-foot, grocery-anchored regional retail center. JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower, an affiliate of Maxxam Enterprises, to secure the financing with TerraCotta...
