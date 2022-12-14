Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Wrestlers Fourth at Holyoke Tourney
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Diego Cruz and Tyler Candelari took individual championships Saturday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Knighthawk Class. At 106 pounds, Cruz pinned Joshua Neal of North Middlesex in the first minute of their title bout to wrap up a...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Pull Away in Second Half to Top Drury
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Natalie Lewis scored 26 points, including 11 in a decisive third quarter, Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls basketball team to a 59-43 win over Drury. But Lewis did not do it alone. Lewis' game-high five 3-pointers were important on the scoreboard and important for...
iBerkshires.com
Reserve Sparks Spartans in Win for 2-0 Start
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Sam Yeung scored just six points for the Monument Mountain boys basketball team on Saturday. But he made a big impact on the Spartans’ 73-67 win over Cape Cod Academy. Yeung came off the bench in the third quarter and drove the baseline for...
iBerkshires.com
Carlson Scores 30 to Lead Spartans Past Hoosac Valley
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson Thursday scored 30 points to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 73-48 win over Hoosac Valley. The Spartans put the game away in the second half after taking a 36-32 lead into the locker room at half-time. “We got some...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff, Promotion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of two new staff members and a promotion. Cody Johnson joins BCC as Special Programs Coordinator, Digital Technologies Coach. Johnson was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (SUCCESS) program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., he...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock's Art Receives Superintendent's Academic Award
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A common lament on municipal committees the last couple of years has been members' frustration with virtual meeting formats. But "Zooming" had at least one advantage for Mount Greylock Superintendent Jake McCandless on last week. "I can assure you that the superintendent of your school district,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Development for Greylock Glen Campsite
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has awarded the development of the campsite at Greylock Glen to Shared Estates Asset Fund, which will bring 72 rental units to the property. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the proposal from Shared Estates, tentatively titled the. "Greylock Glen Ecovillage." The plan includes...
iBerkshires.com
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — The Drought Management Task Force announced that Berkshire County remains at level 0 or normal drought conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. "Even though the weather is getting colder and wetter, we can't lose sight of the fact that several regions within Massachusetts continue to be impacted by drought conditions," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. "It is important that everyone, especially those living and working in the Northeast, Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, continue to practice water conservation in order to ensure that our water resources fully rebound."
iBerkshires.com
Women and Minority Owned Business Certification Summit
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire, EforAll Berkshire County, the Berkshire Innovation Center, and Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, with support from Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and the United States Economic Development Administration are excited to announce their upcoming Women and Minority Owned Business Certification Summit. This event, happening on Jan. 20,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Arts Advisory Board Becomes Independent
ADAMS, Mass. — After a vote by the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, the Adams Arts Advisory Board has become an independent entity from the town. The board unanimously voted for the separation after the advisory board discussed it at its last meeting. Melissa Silverstein, a recent addition to the advisory board, said this does not mean the panel will sever its relationship with the town.
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Looking for New District Office Space
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Offices for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, currently at the former Cheshire Elementary School, will have to find a new home once its lease expires. After agreeing to a one-year renewal earlier this year, the town has decided not to renew the lease with the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
iBerkshires.com
BCHS Presents Holiday Lights At Arrowhead
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer a free virtual tour of Herman Melville's historic Arrowhead on Dec. 21 at 5:30 pm. Herman Melville celebrated Christmas at Arrowhead in the late nineteenth century, a time that gave rise to new Victorian holiday traditions such as tree decorating, gift giving, Santa Claus, greeting cards, stockings by the fire, church activities and family-oriented days of feasting and fun.
iBerkshires.com
Soldier On Receives Boost From Haddad Toyota
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Christmas came early for Soldier On when they were awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. awarded a sizeable donation from a local car dealership. On Friday, Haddad Toyota presented the organization with a $10,000 matching check that accompanied a Veterans Day fundraiser. For...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Historical Society Elects Board of Directors and Officers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Berkshire County Historical Society held its annual meeting at the Country Club of Pittsfield. Election of board members and officers for 2023, a review of 2022 activities, and readings by current Melville Fellows were part of the meeting. Board Members and...
iBerkshires.com
Works From French National Library on Display at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Bibliothèque nationale de France houses a collection of images so vast that it has been impossible to catalog it all. American audiences have a chance to see a curated exhibition drawn from the library's 18th-century works at the Clark Art Institute, and hopefully inspire scholars to research the trove.
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Puppeteer to Present 'The Very Last Christmas Present'
LENOX, Mass. — Puppeteer Carl Sprague will return to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox with "The Very Late Christmas Present" for two holiday vacation week marionette performances. The dates and times are Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 30 both at 3:30 pm. The audiences...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Finance Committee Supports Higher Town Planner Pay
DALTON, Mass. — Following a lack of interest in the vacant town planner position, officials are in support of a pay bump on the next town budget. On Wednesday, the Finance Committee supported Town Manager Thomas Hutcheson's request to advertise the yearly salary between $56,000 and $62,000 — some pay steps above the current $50,000 offering.
Comments / 0