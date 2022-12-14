Carlos Correa signs 13-year deal with Giants

The San Francisco Giants have found their new face of the franchise after agreeing to a 13-year deal worth $350 million with Carlos Correa.

Correa joins San Francisco after spending the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins.

After signing a three-year deal with Minnesota, Correa decided to opt out of his contract in search of a larger deal.

Correa spent his first seven seasons in the MLB with the Houston Astros.

In 2015, Correa came up as a 20-year-old and won the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Since his arrival to the league, Correa has been to the All-Star Game twice and has additionally won a Gold Glove Award.

Correa is known for being a vocal part of the 2017 World Series Champion Astros team which was caught for stealing signs in the series against the Dodgers.

He will be entering his age-28 season as a member of the Giants.

Correa features a career .279/.357/.479 slash line and an .836 OPS.

The addition to San Francisco's lineup complements the Giants signings of Cal Poly alum Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, and Ross Stripling.