Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Thunderbirds Hold On Late for Win to Open Hardwood Invite
The Tumwater opened its run at one of the premier winter tournaments in the state with a non-league win Saturday, gritting out a 62-59 win over 1A Kings at the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School in Seattle. Andrew Collins led the T-Birds with 15 points, and Luke Brewer added...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Too Much for Riverhawks
Trailing by two after one quarter, the Rainier girls basketball team flipped the switch and outscored Toledo, 36-10 through the final three frames to win, 43-19, Friday night in Toledo. They were rough for us,” Riverhawks coach Randy Wood said of the last three quarters. “(Angelica) Askey got loose...
Chronicle
Mules Blast Past Cardinals
Winlock: Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6. Wahkiakum: McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LaFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17. Having a hard time keeping up with the defending league champions, the Winlock girls basketball team fell on the road in Cathlamet to Wahkiakum Friday night, 61-14. The...
Chronicle
Beavers Make Timely Plays in Win Over Bear Creek
Tenino: Gonia 19, P. Snider 2, Schow 32, Burkhardt 10. Bear Creek: S. Bieber 15, Liu 6, Komola 14, Urban 14, M. Bieber 6, Hermansen 4. Making the right plays at the right time in a back-and-forth foray, the Tenino boys basketball team defeated Bear Creek on the road in Redmond, 63-59, Friday night in a non-leaguer.
Chronicle
Winlock Comes Back to Beat Owls
Mary M Knight: Fletcher 8, Reeves 7, Lohman 2, Morris 10. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 2, Garcia 9, Peppers 11. Turning on the jets in the second half, the Winlock girls basketball team needed every bucket it got late in a 39-27 win over Mary M Knight Saturday afternoon in a non-league matchup.
Chronicle
T-Wolves Stay Unbeaten in League Play, Throttle Chinooks in Morton
MORTON — Thursday night’s matchup against the defending 2B District 4 champion didn’t look quite like the last time the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team played Kalama, with the Timberwolves emerging victorious in Morton, 91-39 in league action. Improving to a perfect 4-0 in league play, MWP...
Chronicle
Cardinals Thrash Owls
Mary M Knight: Walters 2, Morris 5, Camacno 2, Tupper 2. Winlock: Scofield 3, Cline 7, Svenson 5, Sickles 17, Patching 9, Ruiz 4, Allman 5, Thapa 4, Solorio 11. Paced by a dominant defensive showing, the Winlock boys basketball team crushed Mary M Knight at home Saturday afternoon, 65-11, in non-league action.
Chronicle
Four Warriors in Double-Figures Lead Rochester Past Centralia
Centralia: Vallejo 18, Ballard 18, Wasson 4, Daarud 4, Sprague 3. Rochester: B. O’Connor 16, Robbins 16, Payne 13, Rotter 13, A. Rodriguez 6, J. O’Connor 3, Rodeheaver 2, Nelson 2. The Rochester boys basketball team earned its first win of the winter Wednesday, taking down Centralia 71-47...
Huskies Receive Commitment From 4-Star Bay Area Receiver
Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters haven't locked in another scholarship quarterback yet, but they have a fairly substantial group of wide receivers awaiting him. On Friday, the Huskies picked up a verbal commitment from 4-star pass-catcher Taeshaun Lyons of Tennyson High School in Hayward, California — their third...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ann Huntting: 1954-2022
Ann Lucile Huntting passed away peacefully in her Napavine home Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born Oct. 8, 1954, and grew up on the family farm in Silver Creek with her four siblings. After graduating as the salutatorian from Mossyrock High School, she attended...
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Bank Seeks to Head Off Bank Run Amid the Great Depression in 1932
The First Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust Company in Centralia apparently persuaded nearly all of its depositors to sign an agreement it believed would protect the bank’s solvency, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 17, 1932. The plan followed the passage of a resolution by the Centralia City Commission two...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Arlene Freitag: 1936-2022
Fifty-one year resident of Chehalis, Washington, Arlene Bottorff Freitag passed away of natural causes on Dec. 6, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. She was born June 11, 1936, to Robert and Karen Bottorff in Longview, Washington. Arlene graduated from Longview’s R.A. Long High School and attended Longview Community College where she...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Dianne Fletcher: 1936-2022
Dianne Lee Fletcher, age 86, of Chehalis, Washington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Dianne was born July 18, 1936. She graduated from W.F. West High School in 1954, and went on to attend Centralia College, earning a degree in electronics. She married the love of her life, Douglas E. Fletcher, on Oct. 19, 1956.
Chronicle
Chehalis Council Amends Water Rights Agreement With Centralia, TransAlta
The Chehalis City Council on Monday approved an addendum to the City of Centralia’s purchase and sale agreement with TransAlta for water rights, adding the City of Chehalis as an owner. That addendum went along with an amendment to the regional water supply agreement between the two cities that...
KXRO.com
Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Albert Hadaller: 1929-2022
Albert J. Hadaller passed away in Sequim, Washington on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the age of 93. Albert was born in Ethel, Washington on Sept. 21, 1929. He was the son of William J. and Josephine (Kirpes) Hadaller. He graduated in 1947 from Mossyrock High School and enlisted with...
Plans for 600-acre golf resort along Washington coastline reach final stages
WESTPORT, Wash. — For years, Ryann Day thought of Westport as a family destination. A place where he's grown captivated by the magic of Washington's Pacific coast and one with nature. But in the back of his mind, he always thought something was missing. Golf. "I would jog up...
Chronicle
Students Gain ‘Transformation’ in First Lewis County Business Week Since 2019
Handshakes were offered, new products presented, scouting salespeople grabbed the attention of investors and dollars changed hands — in a room full of 16-year-olds. Lewis County’s first Business Week since 2019 was held this week at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia thanks to nonprofit Kiddin’ Around with sponsorship by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the Economic Alliance of Lewis County.
Comments / 0