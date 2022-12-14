Read full article on original website
Mules Blast Past Cardinals
Winlock: Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6. Wahkiakum: McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LaFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17. Having a hard time keeping up with the defending league champions, the Winlock girls basketball team fell on the road in Cathlamet to Wahkiakum Friday night, 61-14. The...
Winlock Comes Back to Beat Owls
Mary M Knight: Fletcher 8, Reeves 7, Lohman 2, Morris 10. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 2, Garcia 9, Peppers 11. Turning on the jets in the second half, the Winlock girls basketball team needed every bucket it got late in a 39-27 win over Mary M Knight Saturday afternoon in a non-league matchup.
Mountaineers Too Much for Riverhawks
Trailing by two after one quarter, the Rainier girls basketball team flipped the switch and outscored Toledo, 36-10 through the final three frames to win, 43-19, Friday night in Toledo. They were rough for us,” Riverhawks coach Randy Wood said of the last three quarters. “(Angelica) Askey got loose...
T-Wolves Stay Unbeaten in League Play, Throttle Chinooks in Morton
MORTON — Thursday night’s matchup against the defending 2B District 4 champion didn’t look quite like the last time the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team played Kalama, with the Timberwolves emerging victorious in Morton, 91-39 in league action. Improving to a perfect 4-0 in league play, MWP...
Thunderbirds Hold On Late for Win to Open Hardwood Invite
The Tumwater opened its run at one of the premier winter tournaments in the state with a non-league win Saturday, gritting out a 62-59 win over 1A Kings at the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School in Seattle. Andrew Collins led the T-Birds with 15 points, and Luke Brewer added...
Loggers Drop Game to Ducks
Onalaska: Rushton 5, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 5, R. McGraw 4, Zandell 2. Having a tough night shooting, the Onalaska boys basketball team fell to Toutle Lake on the road Thursday night, 77-29. The Loggers were outscored 24-5 in the first quarter, and the Ducks never looked back...
Four Warriors in Double-Figures Lead Rochester Past Centralia
Centralia: Vallejo 18, Ballard 18, Wasson 4, Daarud 4, Sprague 3. Rochester: B. O’Connor 16, Robbins 16, Payne 13, Rotter 13, A. Rodriguez 6, J. O’Connor 3, Rodeheaver 2, Nelson 2. The Rochester boys basketball team earned its first win of the winter Wednesday, taking down Centralia 71-47...
Friendship Formed at Puyallup High School
The basketball team of 1972 had just captured another SPSL Championship for the sixth consecutive year and the football team reclaimed the league title. But behind the bright yellow jerseys and the leather balls, there was something more, something deeper. There was an unbreakable bond of brotherhood that would last...
In Loving Memory of Ann Huntting: 1954-2022
Ann Lucile Huntting passed away peacefully in her Napavine home Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born Oct. 8, 1954, and grew up on the family farm in Silver Creek with her four siblings. After graduating as the salutatorian from Mossyrock High School, she attended...
In Loving Memory of Dianne Fletcher: 1936-2022
Dianne Lee Fletcher, age 86, of Chehalis, Washington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Dianne was born July 18, 1936. She graduated from W.F. West High School in 1954, and went on to attend Centralia College, earning a degree in electronics. She married the love of her life, Douglas E. Fletcher, on Oct. 19, 1956.
Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
Results Solidify Joe Kent’s Defeat as Recount Wraps Up
A call for a recount of votes in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has so far failed to change any outcomes of the Nov. 8 general election. The Lewis County Auditor’s Office held its recount and re-certification on Friday morning, spurred by a call from candidate Joe Kent, whose campaign paid $48,589.05 for the machine recount of all 323,927 ballots cast in the race.
Students Gain ‘Transformation’ in First Lewis County Business Week Since 2019
Handshakes were offered, new products presented, scouting salespeople grabbed the attention of investors and dollars changed hands — in a room full of 16-year-olds. Lewis County’s first Business Week since 2019 was held this week at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia thanks to nonprofit Kiddin’ Around with sponsorship by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the Economic Alliance of Lewis County.
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Bank Seeks to Head Off Bank Run Amid the Great Depression in 1932
The First Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust Company in Centralia apparently persuaded nearly all of its depositors to sign an agreement it believed would protect the bank’s solvency, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 17, 1932. The plan followed the passage of a resolution by the Centralia City Commission two...
Chehalis Council Amends Water Rights Agreement With Centralia, TransAlta
The Chehalis City Council on Monday approved an addendum to the City of Centralia’s purchase and sale agreement with TransAlta for water rights, adding the City of Chehalis as an owner. That addendum went along with an amendment to the regional water supply agreement between the two cities that...
Holiday Highlight: Take a Trip to Whoville in Napavine
Jadee and Michael Landry provided these scenes of his "Whoville" display in Napavine. It's located in the 300 block of Camden Way. The Chronicle will share holiday highlights like this now through Christmas. To be included, send photos and information to news@chronline.com.
Lewis County-Based Adventure Medics Provides Emergency Care in Hard-to-Reach Places in Washington
ATVs, four-wheel-drive and chain saws aren’t typically associated with emergency medical response, but when someone is injured in a place that’s difficult to reach or is blocked off by fallen trees, first responders need a way to safely treat and transport the patient. That’s where Adventure Medics comes...
Lewis County Home Prices Fall in November as Real Estate Market Sees Seasonal Slowdown
Western Washington home prices declined from October to November as “holidays, inclement weather and various economic factors” prompted a reduction in real estate activity, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (Northwest MLS). However, while prices were down month-to-month, home prices rose from November 2021 to November 2022.
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
