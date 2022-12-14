ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

Chronicle

Mules Blast Past Cardinals

Winlock: Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6. Wahkiakum: McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LaFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17. Having a hard time keeping up with the defending league champions, the Winlock girls basketball team fell on the road in Cathlamet to Wahkiakum Friday night, 61-14. The...
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Winlock Comes Back to Beat Owls

Mary M Knight: Fletcher 8, Reeves 7, Lohman 2, Morris 10. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 2, Garcia 9, Peppers 11. Turning on the jets in the second half, the Winlock girls basketball team needed every bucket it got late in a 39-27 win over Mary M Knight Saturday afternoon in a non-league matchup.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineers Too Much for Riverhawks

Trailing by two after one quarter, the Rainier girls basketball team flipped the switch and outscored Toledo, 36-10 through the final three frames to win, 43-19, Friday night in Toledo. They were rough for us,” Riverhawks coach Randy Wood said of the last three quarters. “(Angelica) Askey got loose...
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

T-Wolves Stay Unbeaten in League Play, Throttle Chinooks in Morton

MORTON — Thursday night’s matchup against the defending 2B District 4 champion didn’t look quite like the last time the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team played Kalama, with the Timberwolves emerging victorious in Morton, 91-39 in league action. Improving to a perfect 4-0 in league play, MWP...
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Thunderbirds Hold On Late for Win to Open Hardwood Invite

The Tumwater opened its run at one of the premier winter tournaments in the state with a non-league win Saturday, gritting out a 62-59 win over 1A Kings at the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School in Seattle. Andrew Collins led the T-Birds with 15 points, and Luke Brewer added...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Loggers Drop Game to Ducks

Onalaska: Rushton 5, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 5, R. McGraw 4, Zandell 2. Having a tough night shooting, the Onalaska boys basketball team fell to Toutle Lake on the road Thursday night, 77-29. The Loggers were outscored 24-5 in the first quarter, and the Ducks never looked back...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Four Warriors in Double-Figures Lead Rochester Past Centralia

Centralia: Vallejo 18, Ballard 18, Wasson 4, Daarud 4, Sprague 3. Rochester: B. O’Connor 16, Robbins 16, Payne 13, Rotter 13, A. Rodriguez 6, J. O’Connor 3, Rodeheaver 2, Nelson 2. The Rochester boys basketball team earned its first win of the winter Wednesday, taking down Centralia 71-47...
ROCHESTER, WA
vikingvanguard.com

Friendship Formed at Puyallup High School

The basketball team of 1972 had just captured another SPSL Championship for the sixth consecutive year and the football team reclaimed the league title. But behind the bright yellow jerseys and the leather balls, there was something more, something deeper. There was an unbreakable bond of brotherhood that would last...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ann Huntting: 1954-2022

Ann Lucile Huntting passed away peacefully in her Napavine home Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born Oct. 8, 1954, and grew up on the family farm in Silver Creek with her four siblings. After graduating as the salutatorian from Mossyrock High School, she attended...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Dianne Fletcher: 1936-2022

Dianne Lee Fletcher, age 86, of Chehalis, Washington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Dianne was born July 18, 1936. She graduated from W.F. West High School in 1954, and went on to attend Centralia College, earning a degree in electronics. She married the love of her life, Douglas E. Fletcher, on Oct. 19, 1956.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury

A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
CAMAS, WA
Chronicle

Results Solidify Joe Kent’s Defeat as Recount Wraps Up

A call for a recount of votes in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has so far failed to change any outcomes of the Nov. 8 general election. The Lewis County Auditor’s Office held its recount and re-certification on Friday morning, spurred by a call from candidate Joe Kent, whose campaign paid $48,589.05 for the machine recount of all 323,927 ballots cast in the race.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Students Gain ‘Transformation’ in First Lewis County Business Week Since 2019

Handshakes were offered, new products presented, scouting salespeople grabbed the attention of investors and dollars changed hands — in a room full of 16-year-olds. Lewis County’s first Business Week since 2019 was held this week at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia thanks to nonprofit Kiddin’ Around with sponsorship by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the Economic Alliance of Lewis County.
Chronicle

Chehalis Council Amends Water Rights Agreement With Centralia, TransAlta

The Chehalis City Council on Monday approved an addendum to the City of Centralia’s purchase and sale agreement with TransAlta for water rights, adding the City of Chehalis as an owner. That addendum went along with an amendment to the regional water supply agreement between the two cities that...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Holiday Highlight: Take a Trip to Whoville in Napavine

Jadee and Michael Landry provided these scenes of his "Whoville" display in Napavine. It's located in the 300 block of Camden Way. The Chronicle will share holiday highlights like this now through Christmas. To be included, send photos and information to news@chronline.com.
NAPAVINE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA

