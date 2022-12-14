Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
theScore
Report: Dodgers actively pursuing trade for center fielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively pursuing an upgrade at center field after non-tendering Cody Bellinger earlier this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bellinger wound up signing a one-year, $17.5-million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are seemingly attempting to reset their luxury-tax penalties, which increase...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Links up with Pittsburgh
Hedges agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For as great as Hedges is on the defensive side of the ball, he gives most of that value back at the dish. The 30-year-old has a career 54 wRC+ (100 is average) and he's been below that mark each of the past four seasons. Even in two-catcher fantasy leagues, Hedges falls short of clearing the bar, though his addition should be a boon to the Pirates' pitching staff.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
A former fan favorite Red Sox member of the Boston Red Sox will stay in the American League with the Chicago White Sox.
Breaking down the Giants’ do-or-die game in DC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gary Myers breaks down the do-or-die Giants game in Washington, D.C. this weekend. If New York wins, they are a huge favorite to make the playoffs. If they lose, it will be very hard for them to get in. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz […]
CBS Sports
Billy Hamilton: Signs minors deal with White Sox
Hamilton signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Hamilton spent time with the White Sox in 2021, slashing .220/.242/.378 across 135 plate appearances. He appeared in big-league games for the Marlins and Twins last season but only came to the plate 23 times. At this point his in career, the 32-year-old's bat isn't good enough for his speed and defense to earn him regular playing time, but it's possible he earns a bench spot.
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
Astros free agency tracker: Who from the 2022 World Series team has departed Houston?
All of the dugout hands who guided Houston to the 2022 championship are running it back for 2023, but the same can't be said for the entire roster.
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Dodgers add outfielder and pitcher James Jones to a minor league deal
Yardbarker
Astros Analyst Shares A Shocking Reality For Fans
The Houston Astros have been a player development wonder for nearly a decade now. They were a rebuilding team before 2015, but dominated the second half of the 2010s and the early part of the 2020s. The recipe for success has not been spending huge amounts of money: it’s savvy...
