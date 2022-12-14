ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal

The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing

The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
theScore

Report: Dodgers actively pursuing trade for center fielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively pursuing an upgrade at center field after non-tendering Cody Bellinger earlier this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bellinger wound up signing a one-year, $17.5-million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are seemingly attempting to reset their luxury-tax penalties, which increase...
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
CBS Sports

Pirates' Austin Hedges: Links up with Pittsburgh

Hedges agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For as great as Hedges is on the defensive side of the ball, he gives most of that value back at the dish. The 30-year-old has a career 54 wRC+ (100 is average) and he's been below that mark each of the past four seasons. Even in two-catcher fantasy leagues, Hedges falls short of clearing the bar, though his addition should be a boon to the Pirates' pitching staff.
PIX11

CBS Sports

Billy Hamilton: Signs minors deal with White Sox

Hamilton signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Hamilton spent time with the White Sox in 2021, slashing .220/.242/.378 across 135 plate appearances. He appeared in big-league games for the Marlins and Twins last season but only came to the plate 23 times. At this point his in career, the 32-year-old's bat isn't good enough for his speed and defense to earn him regular playing time, but it's possible he earns a bench spot.
Yardbarker

Astros Analyst Shares A Shocking Reality For Fans

The Houston Astros have been a player development wonder for nearly a decade now. They were a rebuilding team before 2015, but dominated the second half of the 2010s and the early part of the 2020s. The recipe for success has not been spending huge amounts of money: it’s savvy...
