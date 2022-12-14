Effective: 2022-12-17 20:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Saturday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 21.2 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 23.4 Sat 8 pm CST 23.0 22.6 22.2

