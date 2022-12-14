Effective: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...From Sunday morning to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 18.6 Sat 7 pm CST 19.0 18.4 16.8

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO