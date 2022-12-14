Read full article on original website
Canadiens try to shake rough loss, rebound vs. Lightning
Currently on a two-game losing skid and fresh off a bad loss against one of the NHL’s worst clubs, the
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Beniers, Borgen go Christmas tree hunting for their home
Kraken teammates cut down tree at farm, decorate it in new video. Matty Beniers and Will Borgen are sprucing up their home this holiday season. The Seattle Kraken teammates, who are also housemates, went to pick out a Christmas tree for their house in a new video posted by the team on Twitter.
NHL
Territory Talk: Dalpe talks call-up, career, music and more!
Called up from the AHL earlier this month, Zac Dalpe joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast. From his career path in hockey to his impressive guitar skills, the veteran forward touches on a wide variety of topics over the course of a 12-minute chat with Doug Plagens.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES
FLAMES (13-11-6) vs. BLUES (14-15-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri (11) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas (26) Goals - Jordan...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
SAY WHAT - 'PLAYING THE WAY I CAN'. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "Just got to do what I do to help the team win and for me, it's a bigger thing of being a positive influence and a leader in the locker-room and getting guys prepared to play the right way and enforcing what we need to do. And then for myself, personally, just going out there and just playing loose and playing the way I can. Sometimes when you're in a rut or whatever, when you try too hard, it works against you. It's one of those things, it's not about doing more - it's about less is more, in the sense and simplifying things. That's when I'm at my best and that's what I need to do tonight and moving forward."
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Wild in Back-to-Back Contest
Chicago faces Minnesota for the second time this season. The Blackhawks travel to the Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild in a back-to-back matchup. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday evening ... Taylor Raddysh scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) ... Jonathan Toews tallied an assist on the goal, giving him points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) ... Seth Jones notched the secondary assist on the tally and skated in a game-high 24:42 of ice time ... Patrick Kane paced all players with five shots on goal ... Jake McCabe and Jarred Tinordi each posted four hits.
NHL
Recap: Canes Take Care Of Kraken In Return Home
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a happy homecoming in their first game at PNC Arena in 19 days, beating the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-2. The Story. Playing on home ice for the first time in 19 days, the Canes came out of the gate with their foot on the gas.
NHL
Marchment of Stars fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment), the National Hockey League announced today. NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt...
NHL
Devils Practice Friday to Prepare for Panthers | NOTEBOOK
The Devils end a three-game homestand tomorrow night against Florida. The Devils are on the ice for practice Friday afternoon, on the heels of four straight losses (0-3-1). The club is going through its toughest stretch of the year thus far and will use the practice time to its advantage before welcoming the Florida Panthers tomorrow night.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov looks to keep rolling when Wild host Blackhawks
Huberdeau, Flames try to get going vs. Blues; Islanders can't take Coyotes lightly. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday. Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild.
NHL
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Seattle
RALEIGH, NC. - After missing the team's two most recent games due to a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast is set to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday. The trusty winger operated alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook at the team's morning skate after Stepan Noesen had played in that role Tuesdsay in Detroit. Noesen is now expected to work with Jack Drury and Derek Stepan once again up front.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets fall short against Lightning
Marchenko, Tarasov show their stuff but Columbus drops a second in a row. The Blue Jackets' trip to Florida ended with a pair of losses, as Columbus followed Tuesday's setback against the Panthers with a 4-1 loss on Thursday night at Tampa Bay. Kirill Marchenko's goal in the second period knotted things up, but the Lightning got all three third-period goals to finish off the victory.
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers resume action when they begin a two-game homestand by hosting the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Forward Warren Foegele skated during the pre-game skate but doesn't appear quite ready to make his return to the lineup after last recording an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 26.
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
