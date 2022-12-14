SAN JOSE, Calif. - A select group of San Jose residents have the job of spending about $155 million from Google--and they're ready to get to work. The group, known as the Community Stabilization and Opportunity Pathways Fund Commission, is comprised of 13 residents who either have experienced homelessness or come from a field of advocacy, education or workforce development. The group is tasked with determining how to disperse millions to communities at risk of being priced out of San Jose, as well as funding education and entrepreneurship opportunities for residents. The San Jose City Council confirmed the members on Tuesday.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO