KTVU FOX 2
Forever Howard Foundation Annual Toy Giveaway
Forever Howard Foundation, a nonprofit, assists youth and uplifts communities for the Bay Area to Sacramento through various year-round initiatives. Nicole Howard, in honor of her cousin Charles "Chuck" Wesley who passed from gun violence, holds the third annual Christmas toy giveaway. The organization is in Stockton, Sacramento and various parts of the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death sounds alarm on rising rates of Black male suicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Many people are still shocked by the death of DJ and dancer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. He was the DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show for nearly a decade and on Wednesday, he took his own life. The CDC says men are nearly four times...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's proposed police reform policy on traffic stops on hold
SAN FRANCISCO - A controversial police reform measure in San Francisco has been put on hold. At stake was whether to limit certain types of traffic stops within the city. The police commission president said there is more work to be done on this policy after getting feedback from the public.
KTVU FOX 2
Conservative group sues Oakland allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races
OAKLAND, Calif. - A conservative legal organization is trying to block a measure that Oakland voters approved, allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races. The US Justice Foundation sued Oakland over Measure S, passed by voters in last month's elections. They argue that the constitution does not allow people...
KTVU FOX 2
SJ commission to divvy up millions from Google
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A select group of San Jose residents have the job of spending about $155 million from Google--and they're ready to get to work. The group, known as the Community Stabilization and Opportunity Pathways Fund Commission, is comprised of 13 residents who either have experienced homelessness or come from a field of advocacy, education or workforce development. The group is tasked with determining how to disperse millions to communities at risk of being priced out of San Jose, as well as funding education and entrepreneurship opportunities for residents. The San Jose City Council confirmed the members on Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's vice mayor wants to restore masking requirement in certain facilities
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and some community members want to restore the requirement to wear a facial covering inside city facilities, which would provide equitable access to all and protect the public's health, Kaplan's office said Tuesday. Restoring the requirements, Kaplan and community members say, will...
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
KTVU FOX 2
Traveling for the holidays? This is how early you should get to the airport.
Airport arrival times can spark heated debate. But, during the busy holiday travel season, experts recommend getting to the airport earlier than normal, and say some airports warrant arriving earlier than others. Two California airports ranked in the top 10 where it is most important to arrive early, according to...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
KTVU FOX 2
Community Kitchens feeds homeless
A Bay Area non-profit found a new way to feed the homeless and others in need this holiday season. Community Kitchens trained volunteers to become home chefs.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo couple ending community holiday lights display honoring daughter after 23 years
VALLEJO, Calif. - After 23-years one of Vallejo’s iconic home holiday light displays is going dark forever at the end of this holiday season. The display has been up and running all this time in honor of a local woman who died in a plane crash. In June 1999,...
KTVU FOX 2
'Respect the ho ho ho': behind the scenes with Fairyland's Santa
OAKLAND, Calif. - Ever wondered what it's like to become Santa Claus? What it's like to transform yourself into a jolly fat man dressed in a furry red suit and long white beard?. There may be no better person to ask than Eric Martin, Oakland Fairyland's Santa. He demonstrated his...
KTVU FOX 2
3 gang members charged in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a toddler on an Oakland freeway last year, the Alameda County District Attorney said Thursday. The suspects, Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 28, face charges of murder, shooting at an...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD crackdown on retail theft
San Francisco police announced a major crackdown on shoplifters and retail crime. The department made 60 arrests since late November.
KTVU FOX 2
DA to announce update in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce new developments in the highway shooting death of a toddler. Jasper Wu was killed by stray bullets on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021. Investigators say 23-month-year-old Wu was in a car with his...
KTVU FOX 2
Respiratory illnesses hitting the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Health officials are issuing a warning as families prepare to gather this holiday season, especially with the Bay Area in the midst of a triple epidemic. Health experts said at this point how this season develops is in everyone's hands. There is good news and bad news....
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him
DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police make 60 shoplifting, theft arrests in a month
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Friday said that their burglary unit officers have made 60 shoplifting and theft arrests since late November. Without identifying anyone, the police sent a news release saying that 13 people were arrested on felons and 47 people received misdemeanor citations. About half of...
