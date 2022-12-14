CANFIELD OH- Every year the NE8 in girls basketball has come down to matchups between South Range and Poland. So even though the first matchup between the two this new season came so early in the campaign, you can imagine why people were paying attention. The Bulldogs and Raiders went back and forth, both hitting each other with runs in the game. The difference in the game really proved to be the second quarter. After Poland jumped ahead 11-2, South Range stormed back to cut the deficit to 11-10. From that point until halftime Poland outscored the Raiders 15-0. A 26-10 halftime lead would be more than enough. The Bulldogs absorbed another Raider run in the third, and then won the game 47-26. In fact, the 1st and 3rd quarters were 13-10 Poland in the first, and South Range won the third 14-10, Poland however dominated quarters 2 and 4 winning the 2nd 15-0 and the fourth 11-2.

POLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO