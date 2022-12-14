Read full article on original website
GIRARD SPOILS RAIDERS HOME OPENER
CANFIELD OH- It has been a tough start to the season for South Range. They spent the first four games of the year on the road. After seeing all four of those games fall against them, they finally came back home for their home opener on Friday. It wasn’t an easy task to get back on track, Girard came to town atop of the NE8. The Indians spoiled the home opener with a gun show winning the contest 54-37.
TIGERS DON’T GIVE IN TO MINERAL RIDGE
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Mineral Ridge was off to a high flying start to the season. After gaining their first conference win earlier in the week, the Rams were excited to measure their merit against a league favorite in Springfield. The Tigers never gave in to the upset bid of the Rams and ran away with a 43-23 win.
BLUE DEVILS BUST IN ON LOWELLVILLE
LOWELLVILLE OH- This Rivalry has been around since the mid 2000s with both teams getting the upper hand during the decades. However for the Lady Rockets of Lowellville, they haven’t beaten the Blue Devils of Western Reserve since 2012 and were looking to end that losing streak. That would fall short on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils came around, continuing the streak alive winning 54-40.
POLAND TAKES A BIG STEP IN THE NE8
CANFIELD OH- Every year the NE8 in girls basketball has come down to matchups between South Range and Poland. So even though the first matchup between the two this new season came so early in the campaign, you can imagine why people were paying attention. The Bulldogs and Raiders went back and forth, both hitting each other with runs in the game. The difference in the game really proved to be the second quarter. After Poland jumped ahead 11-2, South Range stormed back to cut the deficit to 11-10. From that point until halftime Poland outscored the Raiders 15-0. A 26-10 halftime lead would be more than enough. The Bulldogs absorbed another Raider run in the third, and then won the game 47-26. In fact, the 1st and 3rd quarters were 13-10 Poland in the first, and South Range won the third 14-10, Poland however dominated quarters 2 and 4 winning the 2nd 15-0 and the fourth 11-2.
GARFIELD SURVIVES MIGHTY CHAMPION EFFORT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- You can never count out a Champion team, that is a lesson Garfield learned all too well on Thursday night. To say the start of the season has been bumpy for Champion would be an understatement. Plagued with injuries the Flashes have had to put players in to new situations with little to no experience. They’ve taken their lumps, but a win on Thursday against an undefeated Garfield team could have sparked a huge turnaround. They got close. In the end it was the G-Men that showed grit and battled through Champion’s biggest punch to keep their perfect season alive 46-43.
CARDS HAVE GOOD HANDS AGAINST FITCH
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC) is a perennial gauntlet year in and year out. Whether you are on the boys or the girls side, it always presents eight hard-nosed, drag-out contests throughout the regular season, despite there only being five teams. On Wednesday night, that was no different as two AAC contests went down, including a battle of the birds with Canfield traveling to Austintown to battle The Falcons on the girls’ side.
Mount Union falls short in Stagg Bowl 28-21
Mount Union finishes the season 14-1 after playing for the NCAA DIII championship for the 22nd time.
SOUTH RANGE GIRKS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JEFF FISHEL
CANFIELD OH- Jeff Fishel has officially begun his fourth season as the head coach of South Range girls basketball. Fourth years are always exciting to see how the players have developed over their entire high school career. This season has started much like last season. The Raiders scheduled two very tough opponents to open the gates. Edgewood and Boardman both handled South Range and put them in a position where hitting the panic button wouldve been easy. But that’s not how this program operates. Last they started 0-2, and still went on to be one win away from an NE8 championship. They didn’t let the start phase them this year either. After their opening losses, the Raiders took care of their first two league opponents in Hubbard and Jefferson. Now it sets up the game that has decided the conference every year, the match up with Poland. Poland vs South Range round 1 of this season is set for Thursday at 7:00.
QUAKERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT OVER WEST BRANCH
SALEM OH- Last season, Salem swept the season series over their bitter rivals West Branch. The Warriors aren’t an easy team to have a long win streak against, but the Quakers came in to Wednesday with a solid chance to make it 3 wins in a row against the girls in green. From the jump the Quakers seized control and emphatically got the job done 53-27.
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Football loses 14 players to transfer portal after coach Lewis heads to Pac-12
A week after the departure of fifth-year football coach Sean Lewis, 14 players from Kent State’s program have entered the transfer portal. Coach Sean Lewis announced his move to offensive coordinator at Colorado University Dec. 7. Kent State hired Kenni Burns, Minnesota’s former assistant football coach, to replace Lewis...
WKBN announces 5 Blocks of Granite: Valley’s top linemen award revealed
Watch the video to see this year’s award winners
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
