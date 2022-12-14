JOHANNESBURG & GAUTENG, ZA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Following various successful editions of Digital Retail Africa, the 5 th edition of Digital Retail Africa is set to take place on the 26 th of January 2023 at The Hilton Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Prepare for a new Era of Digital Retail ”, the conference will gather the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Africa. The event will also feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005440/en/ The 5th Digital Finance Africa conference will be held on the 26th of January in Johannesburg. (Photo: Business Wire)

3 DAYS AGO