BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
US News and World Report

UK PM Sunak Plans Anti-Strike Laws to Protect Lives, Jobs - Daily Mail

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
TechCrunch

Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1

The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
The Associated Press

Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC

UN urges sports organisations to do more for sustainability

The United Nations is calling on sports organisations across the world to do more for sustainability. The inaugural Sport for Nature Framework will aim to safeguard nature, contribute to new biodiversity goals and restore key ecosystems by 2030. The launch of the scheme coincides with the UN's Biodiversity Summit (COP15)...
BBC

Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000

City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC

Migrants to be kept longer at Manston processing centre

The government has given itself powers to hold migrants for longer periods at the Manston processing centre in Kent. It comes after overcrowding at the site this autumn led to some migrants being kept longer than the 24-hour legal limit. Under new rules, people can be kept there for up...
BBC

Union launches equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council

A trade union has launched an equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council. The GMB claims the council underpays its female workers and is urging staff to launch legal claims. It comes less than five months after the end of a six-month bin lorry driver dispute involving the Unite union.
BBC

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
The Associated Press

Vodafone Cook Islands to Deliver 4G+ Networks throughout the Cook Islands using SES’s O3b mPOWER

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Customers of Vodafone Cook Islands, the leading telecommunications services provider in the Cook Islands, will be able to experience 4G+ networks and high-performance internet connectivity across the outer islands due to a new O3b mPOWER agreement signed with SES. O3b mPOWER is SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system which sets a new standard of high-performance services for governments and enterprises around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005487/en/ Vodafone Cook Islands to Deliver 4G+ Networks throughout the Cook Islands using SES’s O3b mPOWER (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC

Brexit: French tourism slump after leaving EU, Brittany Ferries says

The number of people arriving at a UK port from France has more than halved after Brexit, a ferry firm has said. Portsmouth ferry port saw 338,000 arrivals in 2019 but only 155,000 in 2022, according to Brittany Ferries. The firm said "Brexit-related friction" including a need for passports was...
Reuters

Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday.
BBC

Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'

Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...
The Associated Press

Johannesburg: Retail Sector Gears Up For Digital Retail Africa 2023

JOHANNESBURG & GAUTENG, ZA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Following various successful editions of Digital Retail Africa, the 5 th edition of Digital Retail Africa is set to take place on the 26 th of January 2023 at The Hilton Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Prepare for a new Era of Digital Retail ”, the conference will gather the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Africa. The event will also feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005440/en/ The 5th Digital Finance Africa conference will be held on the 26th of January in Johannesburg. (Photo: Business Wire)

