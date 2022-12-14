Read full article on original website
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Plans Anti-Strike Laws to Protect Lives, Jobs - Daily Mail
(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
‘We have a long way to go’: can the UK hit its ambitious 30% rewilding targets?
Britain is a vocal supporter of the global bid to return 30% of land to nature, but its record is dismal. Can it make up lost ground in time?
TechCrunch
Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1
The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
Danish PM picks right-leaning rivals as key ministers in new government
COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday appointed right-leaning political rivals as key ministers in her new reform-oriented bipartisan government.
Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
UN urges sports organisations to do more for sustainability
The United Nations is calling on sports organisations across the world to do more for sustainability. The inaugural Sport for Nature Framework will aim to safeguard nature, contribute to new biodiversity goals and restore key ecosystems by 2030. The launch of the scheme coincides with the UN's Biodiversity Summit (COP15)...
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC
Migrants to be kept longer at Manston processing centre
The government has given itself powers to hold migrants for longer periods at the Manston processing centre in Kent. It comes after overcrowding at the site this autumn led to some migrants being kept longer than the 24-hour legal limit. Under new rules, people can be kept there for up...
BBC
Union launches equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council
A trade union has launched an equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council. The GMB claims the council underpays its female workers and is urging staff to launch legal claims. It comes less than five months after the end of a six-month bin lorry driver dispute involving the Unite union.
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Stretford and Urmston by-election: Time for a Labour government, says Starmer after win
Sir Keir Starmer has said "it's time for a Labour government", after the party comfortably held Stretford and Urmston in a by-election. The Labour leader said the result, which saw the party increase its share of the vote, showed people were "fed up of 12 years of Tory failure". Andrew...
Vodafone Cook Islands to Deliver 4G+ Networks throughout the Cook Islands using SES’s O3b mPOWER
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Customers of Vodafone Cook Islands, the leading telecommunications services provider in the Cook Islands, will be able to experience 4G+ networks and high-performance internet connectivity across the outer islands due to a new O3b mPOWER agreement signed with SES. O3b mPOWER is SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system which sets a new standard of high-performance services for governments and enterprises around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005487/en/ Vodafone Cook Islands to Deliver 4G+ Networks throughout the Cook Islands using SES’s O3b mPOWER (Photo: Business Wire)
Euro zone business activity falls at slower rate in Dec, inflation eases -PMI
BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity shrank at the slowest pace in four months in December, suggesting a likely recession ahead will be shallower than previously thought, a survey showed on Friday, while prices rose at the most modest rate in about a year.
BBC
Brexit: French tourism slump after leaving EU, Brittany Ferries says
The number of people arriving at a UK port from France has more than halved after Brexit, a ferry firm has said. Portsmouth ferry port saw 338,000 arrivals in 2019 but only 155,000 in 2022, according to Brittany Ferries. The firm said "Brexit-related friction" including a need for passports was...
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday.
Ministers accused of unlawfully denying Afghan journalists UK visas
Ben Wallace and Suella Braverman ‘turned their back’ on former BBC journalists who are in danger, high court told
BBC
Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'
Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...
Johannesburg: Retail Sector Gears Up For Digital Retail Africa 2023
JOHANNESBURG & GAUTENG, ZA, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Following various successful editions of Digital Retail Africa, the 5 th edition of Digital Retail Africa is set to take place on the 26 th of January 2023 at The Hilton Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Under the theme “Prepare for a new Era of Digital Retail ”, the conference will gather the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore revolutionary ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Africa. The event will also feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005440/en/ The 5th Digital Finance Africa conference will be held on the 26th of January in Johannesburg. (Photo: Business Wire)
