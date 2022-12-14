ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dansby Swanson cashes in on career year, signs deal with Cubs

Dansby Swanson put his best foot forward heading into free agency. He turned in the best season of his career in his walk season and was rewarded for it Saturday as he signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Specifics of that deal are not...
Devin Booker drops 58 points to lead Suns past Pelicans

Devin Booker didn’t hold back in the latest battle with the Phoenix Suns newest rival. Booker dropped a ridiculous 58 points on Saturday night to lead them past Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 at the Footprint Center. Booker made six 3-pointers and shot 21-of-35 from the field in 42 minutes in the win, and eclipsed the 12,000-point mark in his career — which made him the sixth-youngest player to hit that milestone.
