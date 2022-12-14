Devin Booker didn’t hold back in the latest battle with the Phoenix Suns newest rival. Booker dropped a ridiculous 58 points on Saturday night to lead them past Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 at the Footprint Center. Booker made six 3-pointers and shot 21-of-35 from the field in 42 minutes in the win, and eclipsed the 12,000-point mark in his career — which made him the sixth-youngest player to hit that milestone.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO